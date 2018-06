1 of 12 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

The newest crop of winter-proof runway coats came down-quilted or cleverly trimmed with shearling or fur. Cinched waists, elongating zippers, and cuffed sleeves helped bring shape and definition to this warm and welcoming (but still stylish) bunch.



HOW TO WEAR IT

On the runway the silhouette was exaggerated and oversize. For everyday wear, slimmer A-line styles are more practical and flattering. Yellow? Colorblocking? Don't fear the statement coat. Luxurious colored furs and punchy patterns can lighten up your mood on dreary days. If you're going the graphic route, make sure your coat complements what's going on underneath. Consider it an extension of your outfit.



Runway photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Sacai, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin