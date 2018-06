Trend to Try: Wild Hair Colors

If you want Crayola highlights minus the commitment to hair dye, extensions in cool colors like's and's are the way to go. "Selena really wanted to use colored pieces in her hair for her South African Tour, and the temporary pieces were perfect so she could change them according to her wardrobe," said hairstylist Nikki Lee , who used Great Lengths Jewel Tone extensions on the star. "Ashley liked the look on Selena so much that she was inspired to wear the burgundy shade!"