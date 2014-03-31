From Taboo to Trend: Sock-and-Sandal Pairings Are Really Happening

Once considered a widely accepted fashion faux pas, an unfortunate blunder that befell the stylishly challenged, socks and sandals worn together is, news flash, a thing now—a trend that designers and celebrities alike are embracing with carefree abandon. The proof lies on the runway.

Christopher Bailey rocked headlines when models stormed the Burberry Prorsum spring/summer 2010 runway in ribbed socks with open-toed platform sandals, marking the unexpected combo's first major appearance. Sure it might have sparked intrigue among the fashion crowd, but it wasn't until four years later that the pairing gained a foothold. This season collections from Band of Outsiders, Creatures of Comfort, Vivienne Tam, and Louise Goldin showcased the frumpy meets fashion style, and the look shows no signs of waning. Hermes and Alberta Ferretti showed the pairing for fall 2014 fashion.

After the initial shock, admittedly, the surprisingly endearing combination holds a certain offhand allure. But not any old sock or sandal will work. Team pretty pastels with metallic sandals, or get playful with polka dots and nude straps. Take on the sporty trend with color-blocked socks and buckled heels. If you're intimidated by the trend, take baby steps and stick with those that fall in the same color family. Still at a loss? We did all the work for you and pulled together nine pairings that will charm you and everyone's socks off, err, on.