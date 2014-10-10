Elevated Athleisure Wear: Sporty Pants That Don't Belong In the Gym

A sporty pant is a must for fall. The athleisure wear trend is a force to reckon with and if trainers and neoprene/mesh pieces feel too sporty for your taste, this trend is a less direct tie to the athletic wear movement. Plus, the silhouette is a refreshing departure from traditional trousers. It brings a youthful and sophisticated attitude to any look. The loose and slouchy fit allows them to feel like easy-to-wear athletic wear even though they are far more polished.

RELATED: Sweater Weather: 10 Perfectly Patterned Knits for Fall

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

How To Wear It:To make this look office-appropriate, choose dressier fabrics like silk, cashmere, or leather (and don't forget your heels). Counter the pants' slouchiness with a more structured top (think blazer, boxy blouse, or fitted cashmere sweater). Pick a style with a cinched ankle—it reins in the volume, streamlining the look.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 stylish, sporty pants.

Runway photos (at top, from left): Ralph Lauren, Nina Ricci, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang