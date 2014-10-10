Elevated Athleisure Wear: Sporty Pants That Don't Belong In the Gym

Alexandra DeRosa
Oct 10, 2014 @ 9:45 am

A sporty pant is a must for fall. The athleisure wear trend is a force to reckon with and if trainers and neoprene/mesh pieces feel too sporty for your taste, this trend is a less direct tie to the athletic wear movement. Plus, the silhouette is a refreshing departure from traditional trousers. It brings a youthful and sophisticated attitude to any look. The loose and slouchy fit allows them to feel like easy-to-wear athletic wear even though they are far more polished.

How To Wear It:To make this look office-appropriate, choose dressier fabrics like silk, cashmere, or leather (and don't forget your heels). Counter the pants' slouchiness with a more structured top (think blazer, boxy blouse, or fitted cashmere sweater). Pick a style with a cinched ankle—it reins in the volume, streamlining the look.

Runway photos (at top, from left): Ralph LaurenNina Ricci, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang

Reasons To Love It

Say hello to your new #athleisure staple. Combining the comfort of sweats with the polish of trousers, these chic drawstring pants fit in as comfortably with the dress code at a creative office as they do at an endless weekend brunch. And let's face it: Who can resist the siren call of pants that don't pinch your waist—or force you to suck in your stomach? Pass the truffle fries again, please.

Runway photos: (left to right) Ralph Lauren, Nina Ricci, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang
G-Star

$190; g-star.com
Clu

$215; net-a-porter.com
Tibi

$345; tibi.com
3.1 Phillip Lim

$375; saksfifthavenue.com
Alexander Wang

$550; saksfifthavenue.com
Topshop

$70; topshop.com
American Eagle Outfitters

$40; ae.com
DKNY

$235; net-a-porter.com
Kule

$245; kule.com
Y-3

$220; y-3.com
Joseph

$475; joseph-fashion.com

