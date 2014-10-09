Sweater Weather: 10 Perfectly Patterned Knits for Fall

Alexandra DeRosa
Oct 09, 2014 @ 11:30 am

This season's batch of sweaters are far from basic. From fair isle prints to argyle patterns and everything in between, these sweaters have a classic-meets-modern attitude. Designers revisited tried and true patterns—like hounds-tooth, too—but also experimented with fabrics. Mixed-media styles crafted with bands of wool and sheer silk organza take your traditional sweater weather look to a new level. Texture-wise, this season's offerings are as cozy as they are cool. Thick, chunky knits, nubby textures, and plush fabrics like mohair and cashmere serve as double duty: style & service.RELATED: 15 Stylish Wedges Perfect for Fall

How To Wear It:Take them out of the ski lodge with skinny leather pants and heels or a slim knee-length skirt and oxfords. Avoid the kitsch factor with a subdued palette, like a traditional Scottish Fair Isle, or one that weaves a bit of bright into a neutral setting. If you want to wear a different pattern on the top and bottom, keep them in the same color family, as perfected at Vera Wang.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 cozy & stylish sweaters.

Runway photos (at top, from left): Vera Wang, Polo Ralph Lauren, Rag & Bone, Emilio Pucci

Reasons To Love It

Runway photos: (left to right) Vera Wang, Polo Ralph Lauren, Rag & Bone, Emilio Pucci
J Brand

$410; jbrandjeans.com
River Island

$70; riverisland.com
J.W.Anderson

$510; net-a-porter.com
Lacoste

$225; lacoste.com
Sandro

$375; sandro-paris.com
Autumn Cashmere

$396; neimanmarcus.com
TNA for Aritzia

$95; aritzia.com
United Colors of Benneton

$60; benetton.com
Tory Burch

$325; toryburch.com

