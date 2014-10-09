Sweater Weather: 10 Perfectly Patterned Knits for Fall

This season's batch of sweaters are far from basic. From fair isle prints to argyle patterns and everything in between, these sweaters have a classic-meets-modern attitude. Designers revisited tried and true patterns—like hounds-tooth, too—but also experimented with fabrics. Mixed-media styles crafted with bands of wool and sheer silk organza take your traditional sweater weather look to a new level. Texture-wise, this season's offerings are as cozy as they are cool. Thick, chunky knits, nubby textures, and plush fabrics like mohair and cashmere serve as double duty: style & service.RELATED: 15 Stylish Wedges Perfect for Fall

How To Wear It:Take them out of the ski lodge with skinny leather pants and heels or a slim knee-length skirt and oxfords. Avoid the kitsch factor with a subdued palette, like a traditional Scottish Fair Isle, or one that weaves a bit of bright into a neutral setting. If you want to wear a different pattern on the top and bottom, keep them in the same color family, as perfected at Vera Wang.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: Shop 10 cozy & stylish sweaters.

Runway photos (at top, from left): Vera Wang, Polo Ralph Lauren, Rag & Bone, Emilio Pucci