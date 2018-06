1 of 9 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

Whether rugged and outdoorsy at Tommy Hilfiger or wilderness-meets-disco at Saint Laurent, the cold-weather staple with utilitarian roots has become the essential outerwear piece you can dress up or down this winter.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Don't hesitate to throw a souped-up parka over evening wear. Keep it in the same color family as your outfit so it feels intentional, not like your coat is at the cleaner. And if you're wearing a dress, make it a mini. Just because you have a furry hood doesn't mean you have to pull it up. Try a contrasting knit hat to play up the sporty vibe. Prefer a more ladylike style? Look for dressier fabrics like satin, as seen at Jason Wu, or cinched waists and leather sleeves to add definition.



Runway photos: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi