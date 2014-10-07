Oversize Blazers to Wear All Fall Long

The relaxed silhouette of an oversize blazer has a certain level of sophistication that's hard to compete with. This borrowed-from-the-boys style is all about the details, so look for a topper with a crisp lapels, too-cool cuffs, or shapely shoulders--most importantly, you want something very tailored.

How To Wear It:Forgo cigarette pants here. Balance proportions with slouchy trousers or a boxy midiskirt. Crafted from lighter wools and crêpes, this blazer is all about the drape; go for stream-lined pairings like a silk blouse, or for evenings, skip that layer and show some skin, per Hermès (above, left center).

Runway photos (at top, from left): Proenza Schouler, Hermès, Giorgio Armani, Reed Krakoff

 

Reasons To Love It

Menswear-inspired blazers are back in a big way, literally. With built-in tailored attitude, this latest crop is roomier and sharper, featuring defined shoulders (square or rounded) and an appealing hip-and butt-covering length. The strong silhouette is more assertive than "boyfriend dressing"—this woman doesn't need to borrow anyone's clothes.

2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Helmut Lang

$645; net-a-porter.com
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

DKNY

$445; net-a-porter.com
4 of 10 Time Inc Photo Studio

Apiece Apart

$450; apieceapart.com
5 of 10 Time Inc Photo Studio

Vince

$395; vince.com
6 of 10 Time Inc Photo Studio

Lands' End

$129; landsend.com
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

River Island

$80; riverisland.com
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Warehouse

$85; warehouse.com
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Zara

$169; zara.com
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Rag & Bone

$695; rag-bone.com

