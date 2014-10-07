Oversize Blazers to Wear All Fall Long

The relaxed silhouette of an oversize blazer has a certain level of sophistication that's hard to compete with. This borrowed-from-the-boys style is all about the details, so look for a topper with a crisp lapels, too-cool cuffs, or shapely shoulders--most importantly, you want something very tailored.

How To Wear It:Forgo cigarette pants here. Balance proportions with slouchy trousers or a boxy midiskirt. Crafted from lighter wools and crêpes, this blazer is all about the drape; go for stream-lined pairings like a silk blouse, or for evenings, skip that layer and show some skin, per Hermès (above, left center).

PHOTOS: Shop 10 must-have oversize blazers!

Runway photos (at top, from left): Proenza Schouler, Hermès, Giorgio Armani, Reed Krakoff