Outfit-Makers on a Budget: 30 Fall Fashion Accessories Under $150

Andrea Cheng
Sep 25, 2013 @ 4:25 pm

We've rounded up the top six trends of the season and scouted the far reaches of the Web for options that can make your outfit gold. Speaking of gold, bring your look to glamorous new heights with black-and-gilded add-ons. Or, skip ahead to spring and take on next season's accessory trend with a baseball cap in tweed, the seminal cool-weather textile. If you're into prints, cuff some houndstooth on your arm or shoulder a messenger in plaid. Shop the 30 winning finds—that all ring in under $150.

1 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Do the Power Duo: Black and Gold

Proven time and again as the go-to hue, black serves as the backbone of any wardrobe. Try dressing up the classic color with a decadent dose of gold on a heel or statement necklace.

Leather and synthetic materials, Steve Madden, $80; nordstrom.com.
2 of 24 Courtesy Photo

House of Harlow 1960 Necklace

Resin, $85; houseofharlow1960.com.
3 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Sasha Clutch

Satin and gold hardware, $45; macys.com.
4 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Truth or Dare by Madonna Loafers

Leather and manmade materials, $70; heels.com.
5 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Bring on the Brocade Headband

Embossed with woven (and oftentimes metallic) threads, brocade has a deliciously rich feel. Don’t go broke for brocade-trick passersby with these brocade luxe picks that all fall under $100.

Silk brocade, Boticca, $69; boticca.com.
6 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Nine West Loafers

Synthetic materials, $79; nordstrom.com.
7 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Loft Scarf

$35; loft.com.
8 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Nina Clutch

Polyester, $98; nordstrom.com.
9 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Pencil in Graphite Time

More wearable than high-shine silver, pair the gunmetal sheen for an everyday polish with ballet flats or hairclip.

Faux leather, American Eagle, $30; ae.com.
10 of 24 Courtesy Photo

River Island Headband

Polyester and plastic, $8; riverisland.com.
11 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Marc by Marc Jacobs Wristlet

Leather, $148; bloomingdales.com.
12 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Pluie Hairclip

Metal, $115; farfetch.com.
13 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Top Off Your Outfit with Tweed

It’s officially fall when you break out the tweed. Prep your look for cooler days ahead with the heavy fabric on pumps, baseball caps and more.

Fabric, Jessica Simpson, $100; heels.com.

14 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Genie Baseball Cap

Polyester and wool, $97; liberty.co.uk.
15 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Sam Edelman Flats

Leather and manmade materials, $110; heels.com.
16 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Accessorize Purse

Mixed fibers and polyester, $68; accessorize.com.
17 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Sink Into Houndstooth

Like leopard print, houndstooth has swiftly risen to star status. If you can’t commit to the pattern, start with simple add-ons, like a headband or cuff. Or try houndstooth in similar colors, like navy and green, to lessen the contrast.

Acrylic, Banana Republic, $60; bananarepublic.com.
18 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21 Headwrap

$5; forever21.com.
19 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Asos Cuff

Steel, $17; asos.com.
20 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Chinese Laundry Flats

Manmade materials, $60; modcloth.com.
21 of 24

Look Rad in Plaid

Your plaid pieces translate to accessories as well, from gloves to necklaces. Coordinate your outfit for head-to-toe plaid or select just one or two for a subtler take.

Wool, polyester, angora and nylon, Lauren Ralph Lauren, $48; bloomingdales.com.
22 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21 Necklace

$10; forever21.com.
23 of 24 Courtesy Photo

J. Crew Scarf

Wool, $65; jcrew.com.
24 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Topshop Satchel

Polyester and acrylic, $56; topshop.com.

