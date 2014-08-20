The Trend: Natural Wonders

Aug 20, 2014 @ 3:53 pm
Clothes We Love-Natural Wonders
Reasons To Love It
Strewn with ethereal flowers, woodland motifs, and a flurry of delicate winged creatures, these fanciful pieces conjure images of a magical realm. Thankfully, they exist to be worn farther than the bottom of the garden.

HOW TO WEAR IT
For a day look, pick either a top or a bottom and mix it with neutrals. In the evening, opt for maximum impact with a dramatic dress or coat. Birds, blossoms, and butterflies can skew a tad youthful, so look for graphic or surreal patterns set against moody colors, such as black or moss green. Not ready to venture into the woods? Take a walk in the park with some whimsical extras like a peacock-feather clutch or a bug brooch.

Runway photos: (left to right) Valentino, Dolce amp Gabbana, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Erdem
ImaxTree (4)
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
Rebecca Taylor
$595; rebeccataylor.com
Courtesy Photo
Time Inc Photo Studio
J. Crew
$148; jcrew.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
Reiss
$255; reiss.com
Courtesy Photo
Time Inc Photo Studio
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
$200; net-a-porter.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
Noon by Noor
$945; noonbynoor.com
Courtesy Photo
Time Inc Photo Studio
Charlotte Olympia
$1,295; charlotteolympia.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Time Inc Photo Studio
Tracy Reese
$288; bloomingdales.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
McQ Alexander McQueen
$345; net-a-porter.com
Courtesy Photo
Time Inc Photo Studio
Alexis Bittar
$495; alexisbittar.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Time Inc Photo Studio
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
$275; aliceandolivia.com
Time Inc Photo Studio
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
Uniqlo
$50; uniqlo.com
Courtesy Photo
Clothes We Love- Natural Wonders
Ted Baker
$325; tedbaker.com
Courtesy Photo
