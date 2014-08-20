The Trend: Natural Wonders

1 of 13 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

Strewn with ethereal flowers, woodland motifs, and a flurry of delicate winged creatures, these fanciful pieces conjure images of a magical realm. Thankfully, they exist to be worn farther than the bottom of the garden.



HOW TO WEAR IT

For a day look, pick either a top or a bottom and mix it with neutrals. In the evening, opt for maximum impact with a dramatic dress or coat. Birds, blossoms, and butterflies can skew a tad youthful, so look for graphic or surreal patterns set against moody colors, such as black or moss green. Not ready to venture into the woods? Take a walk in the park with some whimsical extras like a peacock-feather clutch or a bug brooch.



Runway photos: (left to right) Valentino, Dolce amp Gabbana, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Erdem