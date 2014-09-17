13 Miniskirts to Ease You into Fall

Miniskirts ruled the fall 2014 runways. The short and sweet style landed in the Blumarine, Miu Miu, Anthony Vacarello, and Coach fall collections and each style had its own unique twist. At Blumarine, Anna Molinari served up floral-printed, kimono-inspired minis that she teamed with plush toppers. At Miu Miu, Prada sent quilted minis in soft pastel washes down the runway—to complete the looks, Ms. Prada topped them off with candy-hued parkas. Meanwhile, Anthony Vacarello brought the sex appeal when he crafted a teeny tiny leather mini with a zipper right up the front. To make the skirt appear all the more mini, Vacarello completed the look with an oversize coat and leg-elongating, pointy-toe pumps. Stuart Vever's first collection for the all-American leather goods brand Coach also included a bevy of above-the-knee hems in deep autumnal washes like orange, one of the hottest colors of the season.

After seeing miniskirt after miniskirt go down the runway, we scoured the market for the freshest minis out there. And now that you know what to wear them with, it's time to shop. Some of our favorites finds include this perfectly pleated DKNY piece (above, left)—its pleats bring a certain level of charm that flirts with the idea of school girl attire. From Cynthia Rowley, we fell for this full skirted, ruffled mini (above, left) that is sure to make a lasting impression. Rebecca Taylor's glistening, quilted number (above, center) also made our list.To shop the rest of our must-have minis, click through the gallery.

Reasons to Love It

This season's short skirts display plenty of distinct character—we've seen sweet quilted pastel numbers, edgy asymmetrical leather wraps, '60s-inspired A-lines—and a whole lot of leg.

HOW TO WEAR IT
The runway featured low boots with both schoolgirl and rocker-chic minis, but you can always go with knee-high boots if you prefer to cover your calves. If you opt for flats, make sure they reveal plenty of foot to elongate the leg. Length is key. Winston Churchill once said: "A good speech should be like a woman's skirt: long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest." Keep this in mind when choosing a mini.

Runway photos: (left to right) Blumarine, Miu Miu, Anthony Vacarello, Coach
DKNY

$295; net-a-porter.com
Cynthia Rowley

$350; cynthiarowley.com
Old Navy

$25; oldnavy.com
Rebecca Taylor

$295; rebeccataylor.com
ASOS

$72; asos.com
Uniqlo

$40; uniqlo.com
Orla Kiely

$228; orlakiely.com
Kate Spade

$268; katespade.com
Maje

$375; maje.com
Mango

$70; mango.com
Rag & Bone

$350; rag-bone.com
Diane Von Fustenberg

$345; net-a-porter.com

