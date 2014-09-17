13 Miniskirts to Ease You into Fall

Miniskirts ruled the fall 2014 runways. The short and sweet style landed in the Blumarine, Miu Miu, Anthony Vacarello, and Coach fall collections and each style had its own unique twist. At Blumarine, Anna Molinari served up floral-printed, kimono-inspired minis that she teamed with plush toppers. At Miu Miu, Prada sent quilted minis in soft pastel washes down the runway—to complete the looks, Ms. Prada topped them off with candy-hued parkas. Meanwhile, Anthony Vacarello brought the sex appeal when he crafted a teeny tiny leather mini with a zipper right up the front. To make the skirt appear all the more mini, Vacarello completed the look with an oversize coat and leg-elongating, pointy-toe pumps. Stuart Vever's first collection for the all-American leather goods brand Coach also included a bevy of above-the-knee hems in deep autumnal washes like orange, one of the hottest colors of the season.

After seeing miniskirt after miniskirt go down the runway, we scoured the market for the freshest minis out there. And now that you know what to wear them with, it's time to shop. Some of our favorites finds include this perfectly pleated DKNY piece (above, left)—its pleats bring a certain level of charm that flirts with the idea of school girl attire. From Cynthia Rowley, we fell for this full skirted, ruffled mini (above, left) that is sure to make a lasting impression. Rebecca Taylor's glistening, quilted number (above, center) also made our list.To shop the rest of our must-have minis, click through the gallery.