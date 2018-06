1 of 11 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

Showcasing everything from gorgeous fabrics to slits and inspired tailoring (with quite a few kick and knife pleats in between), designers warmly embraced longer skirts for brisk days. The sheer sophistication will tempt you to go to new lengths.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Whether you wear them with ankle-strap heels or lace-up booties, many of these midi or longer lengths look strong and fresh with some emphasis brought to the ankle. Unlike fall's minis, which benefit from layering a jacket on top, these super skirts look complete with just a sweater, whether it's a long and loose knit to match the vibe of a hanky hem or a simple waist-hitting crew to show off a more figure-hugging style.



Runway photos: (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Hugo Boss, Fendi, Marni