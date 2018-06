The Trend: Knitting Circle

1 of 13 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

What's the best thing about winter? Snuggling up in a cozy sweater! Thankfully, designers have taken the wool trend and made it available from head to toe. From knitted tops to dresses and skirts, it's comfort dressing at its finest.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Leave woolen onesies to the runway, and interpret this trend with thick cardigans, slouchy crewnecks, or slinky dresses. The pieces have interesting texture and are still fetching. Relaxed shouldn't mean sloppy, so add smart oxford shoes or elegant heels to give the look some polish. Designers aren't afraid to supersize, but giant styles can sometimes swallow the silhouette. Temper the volume of a large turtleneck with fitted trousers or a pencil skirt.



Runway photos: (left to right) Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, The Row