What's the Hottest Hue for Fall?

Sep 27, 2014 @ 4:32 pm

For fall, designers decided to go green—literally. Every verdant hue from forest to seafoam hit the the runway. The clothes are incredibly wearable yet elevated, coming in a range of textures like mohair, leather and tweed.

Because there is such a variety of shades, the trend suits everyone's personal style. But sometimes a bit of direction is nice, so we caught up with Pantone's color expert Leatrice Eiseman to get the scoop on which green works best for which skin tone. Eiseman tells us that if your skin has cool undertones, opt for a blue-based teal. On the other hand, if your skin has warm undertones, look for moss-like shades with yellow undertones. If you're not sure which category you belong to, go for a deep forest green, Eiseman says, it's a no-brainer.

Now that you know how to wear the trend, click ahead to shop the best green-hued pieces of the season.
Plus, for more on the color green, watch this video where InStyle's Dana Avidan-Cohn shows us how to pull off the trend for fall.

Runway photos (at top, from left): Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Narciso Rodriguez, Calvin Klein Collection

1 of 13 ImaxTree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

No wonder everyone is favoring green these days: It's surprisingly wearable and flattering, especially in rich textures like mohair and tweed. Don't believe us? Every shade from pale seafoam to rich spruce showed up on the runway, ensuring you'll find the perfect hue for you.

HOW TO WEAR IT
Heed the advice of Pantone's color expert Leatrice Eiseman: If your skin has cool undertones, opt for blue-based teal, while warm undertones look best in moss with its sunnier cast. We think super-dark forest is universally becoming. Neutrals are a nobrainer, but why not get creative and try a yellow-green with rose or lavender, which can bring a pretty flush to your skin, says Eiseman. Or go tonal with variations on the same shade, as seen at Max Mara.

Runway photos: (left to right) Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Narciso Rodriguez, Calvin Klein Collection
