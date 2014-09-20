Get Real! Snag These Wearable, Classic Pieces with Modern Updates

For fall, it wasn't just out-there runway pieces that are the hits to get. Rather designers turned out elevated basics with crisp cuts and clean lines, a trend we're calling "get real." Not only are these pieces as realistic and practical as they get, they've also been updated for a modern twist. These are pieces that work on and off the runway, at the office, on the weekend, or on the drop off line at your kid's school.

Also, here's the thing about everyday essentials: they are easy to wear because you can mix them in with pieces you already own. Then, when accessorizing, keep it minimal. You want the structure and overall sense of ease to take center stage. Click through the gallery to shop our favorite wearable pieces. There you'll find streamlined sweaters, crisp coats, simple shoes, and more.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Runway inspiration (at top, from left): Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Dior, Chloé