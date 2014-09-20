Get Real! Snag These Wearable, Classic Pieces with Modern Updates

Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 20, 2014 @ 12:02 pm

For fall, it wasn't just  out-there runway pieces that are the hits to get. Rather designers turned out elevated basics with crisp cuts and clean lines, a trend we're calling "get real." Not only are these pieces as realistic and practical as they get, they've also been updated for a modern twist. These are pieces that work on and off the runway, at the office, on the weekend, or on the drop off line at your kid's school.

Also, here's the thing about everyday essentials: they are easy to wear because you can mix them in with pieces you already own. Then, when accessorizing, keep it minimal. You want the structure and overall sense of ease to take center stage. Click through the gallery to shop our favorite wearable pieces. There you'll find streamlined sweaters, crisp coats, simple shoes, and more.

Runway inspiration (at top, from left): Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Dior, Chloé

1 of 13 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

For the first time in, well, probably ever, models in these 2014 fall shows looked like they could step off the runway and onto the street. Nothing theatrical or impractical here-just beautifully tailored pieces in sumptuous wools that are polished and uncomplicated. You can see yourself in these, right? That’s the point.

HOW TO WORK IT
The precise cuts of fall’s V‑neck sheaths, pleated skirts, and streamlined coats let you mix them into your wardrobe seamlessly. When accessorizing, use restraint-stud earrings and a structured bag underscore the refinement. And avoid anything tight, short, or cinched. Constricting clothes would detonate the effortless vibe.

Runway photos: (left to right) Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Dior, Chloe
Advertisement
2 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studios

Longchamp

$775; longchamp.com
3 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Miss Selfridge

$68; missselfridge.com
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Intermix

$475; intermixonline.com
Advertisement
5 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studios

Trademark

$328; trade-mark.com
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Zara

$80; zara.com
Advertisement
7 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studios

Thomas Pink

$300; thomaspink.com
Advertisement
8 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studios

AYR

$150; ayr.com
Advertisement
9 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studios

MSGM

$1,232; saksfifthavenue.com
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Duffy

$275; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$50; topshop.com
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy Photo

M Missoni

$645; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy Photo

COS

$115; cosstores.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!