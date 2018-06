The Trend: A Fine Line

1 of 12 ImaxTree (4)

Reasons To Love It

There's something irresistibly off-kilter about this season's graphic pieces. But don't be fooled by their irreverence—there's craftsmanship behind the lack of symmetry. Take Marco de Vincenzo's skirt, for example: It was hand-pleated with ribbons of iridescent macrame lace to create a ripple effect. The optical challenge it represents is no illusion.



HOW TO WEAR IT

This strong print demands a lot of attention, so don't mix it with another statement piece. Going curvilinear head to toe can be asking for sensory overload, so offset pieces with sleek pumps and delicate jewelry. Prefer to let your accessories do the talking? Striped shoes or a wavy clutch lends visual interest to a minimal outfit.



Runway photos: (left to right) Rosie Assoulin, Dries Van Noten, Christopher Kane, Bottega Veneta