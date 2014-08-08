What's the Hottest Footwear Trend in Hollywood? White Pumps!

Talk about white hot! Snow-hued pumps have been heating up the pavement and the red carpet all summer long, and we can see why. The universal style works well on anyone and can be paired with a variety of looks, from formal to casual and monochrome to vibrant. Whether it's matched with jeans and a sweater, a bright floral frock, or sexy jumpsuit, the white pump adds edge and polish to any ensemble.

We take a look at the biggest celebrity footwear trend of the season in InStyle’s September issue, on newsstands Aug. 15, but have a special sneak peek for you now at the multitude of the stars who have been wearing the accessory. Some of our favorites? Cameron Diaz showing off her svelte figure in a body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and Saint Laurent pumps, Ashley Madekwe wearing a matching plaid Topshop blouse-and-trousers combo topped off with Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lupita Nyong'o playing up the white shawl collar of her sexy Prabal Gurung look with Christian Louboutin python heels.

For more of the hottest fashion trends, pick up InStyle’s September issue, available on newsstands and for digital download Aug. 15.

Check out 25 celebrities wearing white shoes in the gallery now!

Ashley Madekwe

The Salem star was on-trend in tartan plaid Topshop separates and white Jimmy Choo pumps.
Kate Bosworth

The actress was the picture of perfection in an Alexander McQueen ensemble, which she styled with Christian Louboutin d'orsay heels.
Taylor Schilling

The Orange Is the New Black actress wore an eye-catching Sportmax ensemble paired with white Christian Louboutin pointed toe shoes.
Heidi Klum

The supermodel topped off her sexy black-and-white Jenni Kayne jumpsuit with towering Saint Laurent heels.
Nicola Peltz

The young star was white hot in a semi-sheer Stella McCartney dress and Christian Louboutin footwear of the same shade.
Jessica Alba

The actress created a winning look in Sandro printed trousers, an Etro tank, orange oversized Narciso Rodriguez tote, and stark white Rupert Sanderson heels.
Keke Palmer

The singer worked a risqué Alon Livne minidress with a pair of classic Saint Laurent white pumps.
Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale made sweatpants sexy by amping them up with luxe milky Brian Atwood pointed toe pumps.
Amy Adams

Adams stood out in an Antonio Berardi sheath dress and Rupert Sanderson heels in the snowy hue, which she topped off with a selection of jewels by Jamie Wolf, Dana Rebecca Designs, and EF Collection.
Michelle Monaghan

Monaghan paired her color blocked Antonio Barardi jumpsuit with white Christian Louboutin heels for a sophisticated take.
Kourtney Kardashian

For a fresh summer look, the oldest Kardashian sister paired her snow-hued Tom Ford heels with a Keep Sake blue and white romper.
Diane Kruger

The style star worked a black-and-white Theory ensemble featuring an asymmetrical sheer skirt and blazer, which she paired with complementary white pumps.
Jaime King

King showed off her long stems in a two-piece Katie Ermilio gown, adding some edge with snow-hued Christian Louboutin heels.
Fergie

The singer did airport style right by accessorizing a black-and-white look with a patterned Saint Laurent scarf and bright pumps from her own namesake line.
Eva Longoria

Longoria flaunted her legs in a bold red romper, which she paired with bright white Christian Louboutin pumps.
Lupita Nyong'o

The Oscar winner played up the white shawl collar of her sexy Prabal Gurung look with Christian Louboutin python pumps in the same color.
Kerry Washington

The Scandal star showed us the right way to wear florals in this vibrant Dolce & Gabbana frock and neutral Jimmy Choo shoes.
Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian completed her head-to-toe white ensemble made up of a sweater and jeans with Christian Louboutin pointed pumps.
Cameron Diaz

Diaz showed off her svelte figure in a body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and pearl Saint Laurent pumps.
Kate Hudson

Hudson looked ready for summer in a yellow and white Emilio Pucci outfit, Bulgari jewels, and mega-watt Christian Louboutin heels.
Miranda Kerr

The stylish model stuck to two hues, wearing a white and pale blue David Koma skirt and top with matching Christian Louboutin pumps.
Jessica Biel

Biel stunned in a romantic ensemble that consisted of a floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli Couture dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and white Giambattista Valli shoes.
Nicole Richie

Richie completed her enviably chic all-white Chloé look with a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model gave us a lesson in airport style in an edgy Saint Laurent studded jacket, green Céline bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and suede Manolo Blahnik heels.
January Jones

The Mad Men star topped off her polka dot Schumacher coat and shorts with matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

