What's the Hottest Footwear Trend in Hollywood? White Pumps!

Talk about white hot! Snow-hued pumps have been heating up the pavement and the red carpet all summer long, and we can see why. The universal style works well on anyone and can be paired with a variety of looks, from formal to casual and monochrome to vibrant. Whether it's matched with jeans and a sweater, a bright floral frock, or sexy jumpsuit, the white pump adds edge and polish to any ensemble.

We take a look at the biggest celebrity footwear trend of the season in InStyle’s September issue, on newsstands Aug. 15, but have a special sneak peek for you now at the multitude of the stars who have been wearing the accessory. Some of our favorites? Cameron Diaz showing off her svelte figure in a body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and Saint Laurent pumps, Ashley Madekwe wearing a matching plaid Topshop blouse-and-trousers combo topped off with Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lupita Nyong'o playing up the white shawl collar of her sexy Prabal Gurung look with Christian Louboutin python heels.

