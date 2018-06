3 of 7 Clark Samuels/Startraks

Lining

The warmest removable linings will take your trench from spring through the start of winter. For a spring-only coat seek a light lining or a double facing. Or, choose a winter-friendly trench with cold-weather details such as leather trim—like the Operation coat worn by Alicia Keys.



Thomas Burberry trench, $804; at my-wardrobe.com.