Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle’s Sharon Clott Packed for a Weekend Jaunt to Miami

In this feature, InStyle’s Senior Editor Sharon Clott documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to Miami.

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 31, 2014 @ 3:30 pm

I’m getting married this summer. (Insert a million happy face emojis here.) But before say my I dos, my three closest girlfriends decided that I needed to bail on all wedding planning and head somewhere sunny for a little pre-matrimonial escape. Yes, it was a bachelorette party, if you will. And a much-needed one at that—planning a wedding can be stressful. So we all hopped a flight and headed south, straight to The James Royal Palm in South Beach, Miami. Bienvenidos!

I’m a very strategic packer. I like to print out an itinerary of my trip and then I meticulously plan an outfit for each place I’m planning to go. It takes me forever, mostly because I fall into the self-imposed trap of trying on every piece before it hits the suitcase. (I’ve pulled quite a few all-nighters before long trips!) It’s not the most efficient way of doing things, this I understand. But it’s a habit I can’t seem to break. And it’s always worth it because then I don’t stress later. I know exactly what my options are!

For Miami, my goal was to interpret the beautiful art deco look of the beachside city with my wardrobe. I brought only items that popped with pretty pastels and prints. I even packed bright lipsticks I’d never usually wear in New York, like oranges and magentas. (And a few extras for my girlfriends.)

By the time the bubbly had been popped, the clubs hopped, and the eateries bopped, I was bummed to be leaving the Sunshine State (but excited to come back and get the big show started—i.e. the wedding!). That said, I have since decided to pack my bright pink lipstick in my handbag instead of my normal nude. That way a little piece of my memorable Miami girls trip can stay with me wherever I go.

Click through the gallery to shop Sharon’s stylish travel essentials!

—Coordinated by InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn

1 of 5

Beach Essentials

“I lived for these sunglasses. They really flattered my oval face while shielding my eyes with 100 percent UV protection. Mara Hoffman’s eye-popping prints are perfect for the shores of Miami, which is why I gravitated to this two piece for when I went to a daytime pool party at Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel.”

From top left: Wildfox sunglasses ($179; bloomingdales.com), Rebecca Minkoff sunglasses case ($75;arebeccaminkoff.com),aMara Hoffman bikini ($110 per piece; marahoffman.com), Hampton Sun SPF 35 Continuous Mist Sunscreen ($10; sephora.com).

2 of 5

Packing Made Easy

“My friend had told me about Steamline Luggage, and I was immediately obsessed. I never received so many compliments from strangers about an accessory than I did while holding this!”

From left: Stella ampamp; Dot clutch ($89; stelladot.com), Steamline Luggage carry-on suitcase ($600; steamlineluggage.com), Rebecca Minkoff sunglasses case ($75; rebeccaminkoff.com).

3 of 5

Beauty Essentials

“I packed so much makeup! It was a mix of my old and new favorites. The Guerlain bronzer worked wonders. It felt so light and smoothed out my complexion for an all-over sun-kissed glow.”

From left: Butter London Wink Mascara in Union Jack Black ($20;abutterlondon.com), Forever 21 nail polish (similar options at forever21.com), Lorac Pro Powder Cheek Stain in Petal Pink ($20;aloraccosmetics.com), OPI top coat ($9; ulta.com), Maybelline Infallible 24 Hour Eye Shadow ($8;alorealparisusa.com), Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Extatique ($35;anordstrom.com), Lancome Star Bronzer Long Lasting Bronzing Powder ($35; saksfifthavenue.com), Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder ($52; sephora.com), Dolce amp Gabbana The Lipgloss Intense Colour in Honey 137 ($31;asephora.com), MAC Cosmetics Cremesheen Glass in Right Image ($20; maccosmetics.com).

4 of 5

Beachin’ It!

“There are only a few things I need for the beach: A good game option, waterproof sunscreen, sunnies, and a copy of the newest InStyle! I caught up on all of my colleagues' great stories while lounging on the sand.”

From left: InStyle magazine (click here to subscribe!), Hampton Sun SPF 35 Continuous Mist Sunscreen ($10; sephora.com), Wildfox sunglasses ($179; bloomingdales.com), Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Extatique ($35; nordstrom.com), Tommy Hilfiger paddleball game (editor's own).
5 of 5

Miami Style

“Yes, I decided to try the crop top trend. And I actually liked it! This one by Anthropologie was made particularly for petites, which is why it fit so great without any alterations for my five-foot-tall frame.”

Stella ampamp; Dot Avalon Tote ($148; stelladot.com), Anthropologie top (no longer in stores), Aritizia crop pants (aritzia.com for similar styles), Rag ampamp; Bone Keaton sunglasses ($350; rag-bone.com), Steamline Luggage carry-on suitcase ($600; steamlineluggage.com).

