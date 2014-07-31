Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle’s Sharon Clott Packed for a Weekend Jaunt to Miami

In this feature, InStyle’s Senior Editor Sharon Clott documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to Miami.

I’m getting married this summer. (Insert a million happy face emojis here.) But before say my I dos, my three closest girlfriends decided that I needed to bail on all wedding planning and head somewhere sunny for a little pre-matrimonial escape. Yes, it was a bachelorette party, if you will. And a much-needed one at that—planning a wedding can be stressful. So we all hopped a flight and headed south, straight to The James Royal Palm in South Beach, Miami. Bienvenidos!

I’m a very strategic packer. I like to print out an itinerary of my trip and then I meticulously plan an outfit for each place I’m planning to go. It takes me forever, mostly because I fall into the self-imposed trap of trying on every piece before it hits the suitcase. (I’ve pulled quite a few all-nighters before long trips!) It’s not the most efficient way of doing things, this I understand. But it’s a habit I can’t seem to break. And it’s always worth it because then I don’t stress later. I know exactly what my options are!

For Miami, my goal was to interpret the beautiful art deco look of the beachside city with my wardrobe. I brought only items that popped with pretty pastels and prints. I even packed bright lipsticks I’d never usually wear in New York, like oranges and magentas. (And a few extras for my girlfriends.)

By the time the bubbly had been popped, the clubs hopped, and the eateries bopped, I was bummed to be leaving the Sunshine State (but excited to come back and get the big show started—i.e. the wedding!). That said, I have since decided to pack my bright pink lipstick in my handbag instead of my normal nude. That way a little piece of my memorable Miami girls trip can stay with me wherever I go.

—Coordinated by InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn