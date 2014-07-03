Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Rina Stone Goes To Upstate New York

In this feature, InStyle’s creative director Rina Stone (pictured, below) documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to Upstate New York.

In this feature, InStyle’s creative director Rina Stone (pictured, below) documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to Upstate New York.

Our house is about an hour and 45 minutes north of New York City in the Hudson Valley. We are there pretty much every weekend, all year round, although my favorite season is probably early fall when there’s apple picking and the local produce is at its peak.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The vibe is very low key, peppered with little pops of glam. The weekenders are surprisingly all from our industry, photographers, stylists, designers, artists and everyone loves to entertain. There are even a couple of local celebrities, like Thakoon, Aiden Quinn, Rachel Weisz, and Daniel Craig. And Vera Farmiga is just around the corner from us.

On the weekends I love to bake. Right now it's strawberry season so I’ll probably create some kind of strawberry rhubarb concoction in the next few weeks. I also make the easiest and most delicious fresh strawberry lemonade.

Because it’s so low key upstate, my style is definitely more relaxed. When I'm at the office, it’s a rare day that you would see me in jeans. But upstate, I often wear a white or dark jean paired with something more elevated. I never do two casual pieces together, there always has to be one piece that’s a little more crisp and polished. For denim I have a pair of ankle skinnies that I love from Current/Elliot, and a go-to pair from Zara. For cosmetics, I like to use organic, natural products.

I have two children—Hazel (pictured below, left) who turns six in August and Linus (pictured below, right) who just turned four. Because we live in the city, the house upstate gives us a nice escape.

—Rina Stone; coordinated by InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn

Click through the gallery to shop Rina's travel essentials and watch the video below to see her dip her toes (and studded Givenchy jellies!) in the water.