Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Goes To St. Bart

I really needed a break! And for that, there is always St. Bart’s.

St. Bart’s (or St. Barthelemy) is an island in the Caribbean with French heritage and lots of glamour. Get ready to rub shoulders with celebrities and the most stylish fashion crowd from around the globe. Although, don’t worry, relaxing is what it is all about-- having a very laid back couple of days in the sun, cocktails and laughs.

This tiny island is one of those places that I can go to and leave all my worries and stress behind – massages by the beach anyone? My life is so hectic with fashion shoots, deadlines, travel and crazy schedules. So when I go, it’s very much about recharging, being in the sun and having a glass of rose in the end of the day (my favorite while there is Domaines Ott). It’s about letting go of schedules and having fun with your kids.

To make your life easier and enjoy the perfect stay, go to Wimco Villas (wimco.com). There you will find a range of villas offering a wide variety of sizes, amenities, and prices. They assign you a concierge and take care of everything, from flights (try TradeWind, one step short of having your own private jet), airport transfers, rental cars, reservations for anything and everything … believe me, it’s a complete package, and I am not one to be easily pleased.

I absolutely love cooking while I am there! To be able to go to the boulangerie (French for bakery) in the morning after doing yoga and pick up fresh croissants or stop by the market on your way back from the beach (definitely checkout Saline beach, my fave) to get the catch of the day plus fresh vegetables is just heaven. (Besides, it's much more budget-friendly than room service and restaurants!) Never fear, if cooking is not your thing, go to Maya’s or Bonito (the best ceviches) for dinner or Do Brasil for lunch at the beach and an amazing passion fruit caipirinha – I am Brazilian after all!

The whole feeling of the island is the perfect marriage of glam and down-to-earth-- isn't that what InStyle girls are all about? Leave your heels behind and get ready to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. So often we get very much attached to a certain look … but it’s vacation time so, feel free to try something new! How about more color? Or 60’s Brigitte Bardot for inspiration? Whatever it is, have fun with it! Create a character for yourself.

Because I’m a stylist, I do that with the celebrities we photograph. I project all of the other women that I could possibly dress like on photo shoots, so when it comes to vacation, it’s time for me to try something fun on myself. Day to day, I would never wear a white eyelet dress, that’s just too girly for me. And it's not every day that I would wear coral nails with pink lipstick and pile on Delfina Delettrez rings with different colored stones. But in St. Bart’s, I will totally go for it. It helps you get away from your reality. Go ahead, break your rules—that's what vacations are for.

And for me, there's no better place for rule breaking than St. Bart’s.

The Art of Accessorizing Swim Wear

"Who said swim cover-ups are the only way? Try a button-down shirt with fun accessories and retro sandals (these ones are handmade in Capri) instead of flip flops to up your game on your way back from the beach."

Tory Burch blouse, $195, toryburch.com; Tory Burch swim top, $150, toryburch.com; Tory Burch swim bottom, $135, toryburch.com; Kara ross earrings, kararossny.com for similar styles; Hermes cuffs, hermes.com; Fendi sunglasses, $450, shopbop.com; Canfora sandals, canfora.com for similar styles
The Perfect Island Look

“Flirty and fun are just the perfect words to describe this look – cut outs add a little sensuality to this Stella McCartney dress and show your tan.”

Stella McCartney dress, $6,065; stellamccartney.com; Lanvin necklace, $1,185, mytheresa.com; Patricia Underwood hat, patriciaunderwood.com; Hugo Boss sandals, hugoboss.com for similar styles; Saint Laurent bracelet and ring; ysl.com for similar styles
Must-Have Beauty Product

"I love Kora. It’s delicious and it smells so good. I put it in the refrigerator to let it chill and then when I spray it on it feels so refreshing."

Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr Calming Lavendar Mist, $44, koraorganics.com
For That Glass of Rose

“Going to have a cocktail by the beach? You are set with this LWD. Beach textured hair, a touch of gloss on your lips and flats are all you have to add to this formula.”

Valentino dress, valentino.com for similar styles; Delfina Delettrez rings, saksfifthavenue.com for similar styles; Saint Laurent bracelet, ysl.com for similar styles
My Stella Playing Dress-Up

“Kids are the best aren’t they? Take yours for horseback riding while in the island. They will love!”

Fendi sunglasses, $450, shopbop.com; Lanvin necklace, $1,185, mytheresa.com
Beach Chic

"For bikinis, I’m kind of old school: I love Missoni. I love thinking about those iconic girls who wore Missoni suits in the ‘60s and ‘70s—they always looked so timeless and glamorous, so that’s my go to.”

Missoni bathing suit, missoni.com for similar styles; Saint Laurent sunglasses, ysl.com for similar styles; Hermes cuffs, hermes.com
Beauty Essentials for Days Spent in the Sun

"I’m in and out of the pool all day, because if you have a kid, that’s where they want to be, so beauty-wise, I don’t really do too much. I skip my usual routine of blow drying and putting on makeup—I just cut all of that out. Sunscreen is a must though!"

Jurlique SPF 40, $38, jurlique.com; La Roche-Posay Broad Spectrum SPF 60, $30, laroche-posay.com; Leonor Greyl pre-shampoo oil treatment to protect from sun and water, $57, leonorgreyl-usa.com

