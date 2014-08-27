Travel Like an Editor: InStyle’s Melissa Rubini Goes to Big Sur

In this feature, InStyle’s Style Director Melissa Rubini (pictured below) documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to Big Sur, Calif.

I stayed at the Ventana Inn in Big Sur for an upcoming fashion shoot. A trip is an opportunity to reinvent your style. A new place can inspire you and give you freedom to be a different character. It can be a whole different look or as small as trying a different color of lipstick—make it spontaneous and fun! My favorite piece to wear while on vacation is a bikini, always. People laugh at me because I am always ready to go for a swim. It is my way of relaxing; and also a way to keep connected to my home country, Brazil. If I am remotely close to the beach, I will wear a bikini underneath my clothes.

Even though I travel a lot, I don’t change my beauty regimen. If you keep switching, your skin acts up. I repack my toiletries bag every time I travel because I use the same products at home. I have a morning routine and an evening routine—it’s easy to follow, and this way I don’t bring a bunch of stuff that I wouldn’t use. Organic Pharmacy is my favorite beauty brand. I always, always use it.

When I pack, I think about an overall theme and feeling, like a combo between two trends: tailoring and fall tones, natural and high tech prints, or minimalist and sexy. That way, I have a thread to go about when choosing pieces from my wardrobe; everything should be part of this feeling (that has to do with the place I am going to). Then I put some outfits together just to make sure I have a few go to mixes and don't wake up jet-legged and wear something completely crazy.

The important part is to enjoy the process, not just the destination.

Click through the gallery to see and shop what Melissa packed for her trip to Big Sur.

Daytime Look

"I put some outfits together just to make sure I have a few go-to mixes and don't wake up jet-legged and wear something completely crazy."

Jil Sander sweater, net-a-porter.com; Zimmermann shorts, zimmermannwear.com; Patricia Underwood hat, patriciaunderwood.com; Ben Amun bracelet, ben-amun.com; Fendi sandals, barneys.com
Morning Beauty Regimen

"Even though I travel a lot, I don’t change my beauty regimen. If you keep switching (products), your skin acts up. I repack my toiletries bag every time I travel because I use the same products at home."

Morning Must-Haves

Kat Burki face wash, $34, katburki.com; The Organic Pharmacy face cream, $85, theorganicpharmacy.com; Diptyque scented candle, $30, nordstrom.com; SK-II cleanser, $75, sephora.com
Morning Must-Haves

Kevin Murphy hair spray, $22, amazon.com; Mason Pearson comb, $35, bigelowchemists.com; Bvlgari perfume, $65, lordandtaylor.com
Morning Must-Haves

Dior mascara, $29, nordstrom.com; The Organic Pharmacy brightening complex, $198, barneys.com; Guerlain eyebrow kit, $52, sephora.com; RMS Beauty eye polish, $28, rmsbeauty.com; RMS Beauty lip and cheek tint, $36, rmsbeauty.com
Daytime Look

The Row tunic dress, $990, net-a-porter.com; Celine sunglasses, celine.com for similar styles; Prada handbag, $2,870, neimanmarcus.com; Elizabeth and James cuff, $395, saksfifthavenue.com; Ancient Greek Sandals, $212, ancient-greek-sandals.com
A Fun, Comfy Look

"This outfit is fun but super comfy and relaxed. Pair it with flat sandals and a little lip gloss for a naturally feminine feeling."

Vince sweater, $345, vince.com; Cédric Charlier skirt, $1,490, net-a-porter.com
Pool-Side Necessities

Patricia Underwood hat, patriciaunderwood.com for similar styles; Tata Harper moisturizing mist, $65; tataharperskincare.com; The Organic Pharmacy rose balm, $69, theorganicpharmacy.com; Mason Pearson comb, $35, barneys.com; Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, $325, modaoperandi.com
An Evening Look

"I wore this outfit for dinner at the Post Ranch Inn. It is put together but still casual. The necklace brings back my organic theme for the trip. Keep your hair down, but perhaps try a pop of color on your lips-my go-to is red."

3.1 Phillip Lim dress, $575, matchesfashion.com; Lanvin necklace, $950, net-a-porter.com; Saint Laurent bag, $2,150, matches.com
Nighttime Beauty Regimen

"It's basically just like my morning routine that I follow, so it's easy every night…"

Evening Essentials

Mason Pearson hairbrush, $150, net-a-porter.com; Cire Trudon candle, $85, gracioushome.com; Clarisonic Smart Profile, $265, available at dermatologist offices and spas nationwide.
Evening Essentials

Tata Harper wrinkle solution, $395, tataharperskincare.com; Tata Harper lip treatment, $28, tataharperskincare.com; Tata Harper eye créme, $90, tataharperskincare.com; Tata Harper resurfacing mask, $55, tataharperskincare.com; Tata Harper bedtime treatment, $60, tataharperskincare.com

