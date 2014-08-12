Travel Like an Editor: What to Bring to Mount Desert Island, Maine

Chad Hunt
Angela Matusik
Aug 12, 2014 @ 3:15 pm

As InStyle’s digital executive editor, Angela Matusik (pictured) oversees InStyle.com's daily publishing and the brand's social media strategy. She just returned from her fourth visit to Maine, and is already missing the blueberries and lobster. Follow her on Twitter @angelamatusik.

Every year, when July turns into August, my family and I travel to Mount Desert Island in Maine where you'll find the town of Bar Harbor and the state's biggest attraction, Acadia National Park. Acadia is truly a wonder—a magical place where pine forests meet rocky shores. There are miles and miles of hiking trails, carriage roads, mountain vistas and tranquil lakes to explore. Best of all, when New York City is a hot sticky summertime mess, MDI is cool and quiet. I'm not alone in my revery of the place; a USA Today poll recently found Acadia to be the most popular National Park in the country—beating out Yellowstone.

Smart packing is essential for a visit to Acadia, mainly because once you get there you'll quickly discover that shopping is not one of the region's strengths. Blissfully, there is not a chain restaurant, fashion mall or box store in sight. Everything on Mt. Desert Island is homegrown and local to an extreme. I've learned to bring what I need, and to prepare for a wide range of temperatures and activities.

Even though Mt. Desert Island is home to some tony types (Martha Stewart's home Skylands is there) it is never flashy. Being an editor at InStyle means I indulge in the joys of dressing, so this trip can be a sartorial challenge. The key is to be comfortable, cozy, and Instagram-ready. Here are a few lessons I've learned.

Always Have an Extra Layer

Don't even think about being out past sunset without an extra layer. It gets cold on MDI, with temperatures mid-summer dipping into the 40s at night. Tossing on a cream-colored, fisherman-inspired sweater that matches everything does the trick. This one from Nili Lotan ($465; barneys.com), has the bonus of being cashmere, so it's extra soft.

See more of Angela's Maine travel essentials in this gallery.

Perfect Your Sea-Side Style

Even the most landlocked visitor will turn into a seaman at heart on Mt. Desert Island. Nautical stripes with a crisp pair of white jeans is my go-to outfit because it can take me from ferry boat to dinner. (Our favorite spots are Fiddlers' Green in Southwest Harbor and a must-visit, Thurston's Lobster Pound in Bernard. Be sure to sample some blueberry ale made at Atlantic Brewing Company nearby.) This year I relied on Paige Jimmy Jimmy crop jeans ($179; paigeusa.com), a chambray shirt from Madewell ($78; madewell.com), and a light striped knit top from Nili Lotan ($270; barneys.com).

Protect Your Skin and Hair

There are two things that can be brutal on your skin in this corner of Maine—the sun and mosquitoes. I never leave the house without slathering on zinc-based sunscreen and I always tote along a natural bug repellant. Reply both liberally throughout the day. My beauty musts, from left to right: Oribe Molding Paste ($35; oribe.com), Neutrogena Wet Skin (great for kayaking; $10; neutrogena.com), Iwilla Remedy Bug Spray Insect Repellant ($10; iwillaremedy.com), Clean Summer Sailing Eau de Toilette ($59; cleansailing.com), Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Candeur ($35; chanel.com), Obagi Medical Sun Shield ($40; lovelyskin.com), Davines Su Conditioner-Moisturizing Leave-In Mist ($18; amazon.com).

End Every Day Around the Fire

At the end of one of our adventurous days, we like to snuggle around an outdoor fire while munching on s'mores and watching the stars come out. Heaven!

Click to shop all of Angela's Maine travel essentials!

Plus, see more Travel Like an Editor stories from InStyle editors.

—Coordinated by InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn

1 of 10 Chad Hunt

Lightweight Leather Backpack

Perfect for impromptu hikes.

Need Supply Co. backpack, $89; needsupply.com
Cotton Sneakers

Cotton Sneakers

Whether you're sitting on a dock in the bay or maneuvering a rocky path, comfy kicks are key.

Ivory Superga sneakers, $65; superga-usa.com
3 of 10 Chad Hunt

Cableknit Cashmere Sweater

A cozy fisherman sweater goes with everything.

Nili Lotan, $465; barneys.com
Madewell chambray shirt, $78; madewell.com
4 of 10 Chad Hunt

Hold-Everything Travel Cases

Keep all your essentials together.

Cuyana's travel case set, in orange, $95; cuyana.com
5 of 10 Chad Hunt

Mini Notebooks & Colored Pencils

For impromptu artists big and small.

Field Notes, $10 for 3; fieldnotesbrand.com
Eeboo Dragon 24 Color Pencils, $15; wigglish.com
Waterproof Shoes

Waterproof Shoes

Be ready to explore tide pools along the shore with a good pair of rubber boots.

Hunter x Rag amp Bone short boots, $265; hunter-boot.com
Pendleton Throw Blanket

Pendleton Throw Blanket

For those chilly nights by the fire.

Pendleton Spider Rock Throw, $189; pendleton-usa.com
Natural Bug Repellant

Natural Bug Repellant

This one from Iwilla smells so nice you'll use it like perfume.

$10; iwillaremedy.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Spray-on Hair Conditioner

Protect from sun, chlorine and sea water damage.

Su Conditioner, $18; amazon.com
Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

As our beauty editor will tell you, Zinc Oxide is a must have in any SPF. Obagi Medical's sun shield goes on easily without shine.

$40; lovelyskin.com

