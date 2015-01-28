Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Ali Pew Goes Skiing in Utah

I'm from Salt Lake City, so winter trips home turn into days spent on the best slopes of Park City and Salt Lake. I’ve skied my whole life, since I was 3 years old—as did my husband and all of our family members and friends, so planning a ski trip with everyone is a lot of fun!

We always try to go for a least a week, but luckily, this time around we stayed for 12 days, eight of which we skied. We stay at our parents’ house, but we love the St. Regis Deer Valley—it’s where we got married! Since then, we’ve gone back a couple times to do the “ski in, ski out” valet deal.

Packing for a ski trip is another story. For a longer stay, like this one, I always make a list. I don’t want to forget any of the key pieces I need for all the après-ski occasions, like dinner on the way down from the resort or nights cozying up by the fire at the lodge. I always double up on sweaters and pieces I can get more than one wear out of, like base layers that can I can wear during a ski or work out session, sneakers that will work at the airport and the gym, and boots that I can slide on to go sledding and out to lunch.

Luckily, I don’t have to worry about my skis when packing—I leave them in Utah. It’s so easy for us to go home to Utah and skiing on the East Coast just doesn’t compare, so I leave my equipment there! Usually I don't check a bag—but for this trip, I had no choice: I had too many warm bulky coats and boots to fit in a carry-on.

