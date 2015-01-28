Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Ali Pew Goes Skiing in Utah

Oliver Clark
ALI PEW
Jan 28, 2015 @ 4:34 pm

I'm from Salt Lake City, so winter trips home turn into days spent on the best slopes of Park City and Salt Lake. I’ve skied my whole life, since I was 3 years old—as did my husband and all of our family members and friends, so planning a ski trip with everyone is a lot of fun!

We always try to go for a least a week, but luckily, this time around we stayed for 12 days, eight of which we skied. We stay at our parents’ house, but we love the St. Regis Deer Valley—it’s where we got married! Since then, we’ve gone back a couple times to do the “ski in, ski out” valet deal.

Packing for a ski trip is another story. For a longer stay, like this one, I always make a list. I don’t want to forget any of the key pieces I need for all the après-ski occasions, like dinner on the way down from the resort or nights cozying up by the fire at the lodge. I always double up on sweaters and pieces I can get more than one wear out of, like base layers that can I can wear during a ski or work out session, sneakers that will work at the airport and the gym, and boots that I can slide on to go sledding and out to lunch.

Luckily, I don’t have to worry about my skis when packing—I leave them in Utah. It’s so easy for us to go home to Utah and skiing on the East Coast just doesn’t compare, so I leave my equipment there! Usually I don't check a bag—but for this trip, I had no choice: I had too many warm bulky coats and boots to fit in a carry-on.

PHOTOS: See what Ali packed for her stylish ski trip (and check out her too-cool video below)!

 

Chic & Functional Ski Pieces

“I'm from Salt Lake City so winter trips home turn into ski trips on the best slopes of Park City and Salt Lake. For each trip I take, I always try to find the chicest yet most functional ski pieces to keep me warm and looking good. Layering is key! Aether Base layers are the best, the wool keeps you warm but also wicks away any sweat!”

Aether base layer crewneck, $90, aetherapparel.com; Aether base layer pants, $85, aetherapparel.com; Snowman New York jacket, $198, snowmannewyork.com; Rossignol ski boots, $400; peterglenn.com for similar styles; Karen Walker sunglasses, $349, karenwalker.com
My Go-To Skis

“These skis have been my latest obsession-I have a feeling all the 'cool kids' are riding them! I love the design and they are great for powder.”

Black Crows skis, $649, black-crows.com
The Perfect Cozy Knit

“Since I'm constantly on and off the slopes, I never fully get ready for the day. But, I do love to have a good knit to wear when cozying up by the fire or going to dinner with friends! This T by Alexander Wang one was perfect for all of the apres ski occasions!”

Alexander Wang sweater, $506, alexanderwang.com
Must-Have Beauty Products

“You can never be too hydrated or keep enough moisture in your skin at these high altitudes! I love Aesop face and eye cream-they keep my skin looking fresh and C.O. Bigelow's lip balm gives me that little bit of shine.”

Aesop Perfect Facial Hydrating Cream, $120, aesop.com; Aesop Parsely Seed Anti-Oxidant Eye Cream, $305, aesop.com; C.O. Bigelow Lip Treatment, $8, bathandbodyworks.com
My Latest Fashion Ski Outfit

“Here I am at Alta Ski Resort (just outside of Salt Lake) in my latest fashion ski outfit find! I love this Lole colorblock coat with bright yellow pants; you can't miss me on the hill! Plus, these Oakley goggles with the pink tinted lenses makes any flat light ski-able.”

Lole jacket, $350, lolewomen.com; Lole pants, $140, lolewomen.com; Oakley goggles, $240, oakley.com; Hestra gloves, $65, sportsauthority.com
Packing Essentials That Serve Double-Duty

“I try to get more than one use out of everything that I pack for a skip trip. If I have time to sneak in a workout, I have these black-on-black striped pants that I can wear, or, on a warmer day, these can be worn as a great base layer! The red Nike Air Maxes are also great for a quick gym moment and all of that airport travel. The Snowman jacket takes me anywhere from the gym to the ski hill to grabbing dinner on the way down to the resort! And the Karen Walker sunglasses are large enough to keep that canyon wind off my face while on the go!”

Snowman New York jacket, $198, snowmannewyork.com; Nike Pro Hyperwarm pants, $55, nike.com; Nike sneakers, $90, bloomingdales.com; Karen Walker sunglasses, $349, karenwalker.com
The Warmest Coat!

“This Canada Goose parka saves me in the cold! It’s like being wrapped up in a warm sleeping bag with a fur pillow! Plus, there are so many pockets-who doesn't love having so many pockets that you don't even have to carry a bag?!”

Canada Goose parka, $1,074, farfetch.com
A Candle That Creates A Cozy Vibe

“To wind down after a long day in the powder, this Tom Dixon earth candle creates a great ambiance (and it's the perfect fragrance to go with the surroundings!).”

Tom Dixon candle, tomdixon.com

