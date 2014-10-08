Travel Like an Editor: Dana Avidan Cohn Hits London for #LFW

In this feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn documents what she packed and what she wore for her trip to London Fashion Week.

Twice a year I get to travel to London and check out all that British designers have to offer. While I am there I stay at the Rosewood London and attend 40+ runway collections, scout new brands at showroom appointments, and take lunches and dinners with designers and publicists. This all takes place within a compressed 4-day mini fashion week. My days are 8 A.M--midnight and if I'm lucky there is a 30 minute break to run back to the hotel.

The Burberry show is one of the highlights every season in London. For years, the mega-brand has been at the forefront of digital innovation in the fashion industry. From Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne in the front row, to click-to-buy runway looks via Twitter, to Instagram-worthy installations—the whole experience feels like one big social media frenzy. The whole time, I kept my followers in-the-know via Instagram (@danaavidancohn).

Fashion-wise, I need to dress for a full day. It's tricky to pack because the weather is so unpredictable, so I pack something from every season knowing that the mornings may be freezing and afternoons may be hot. First, I commit to checking a bag. There is no way I am getting everything into a carry on. Instead of over stuffing a small bag, I decide to leave room in a large bag knowing that there are a few shops I intend to swing by (after all, it's fashion research).

I see my only block of time is a 2 hour window on Saturday morning which gives me just enough time to swing by Whistles, Matches Fashion, & Other Stories, none of which are not open in the United States yet. I score an oxblood Fendi bag at Matches and a pair of Nikes at & Other Stories—I also found a great pair of culottes and a pleated skirt at Whistles. Fraud protection notified my husband of the purchases before I get a chance to—(oops).

Even though I work in fashion, I shop very little. I pre-order a few pieces each season and that's it. However, every time I travel I get an urge to shop, partly because the pieces feel a bit more special and also because the pound always sounds more reasonable even though the conversion isn't!

My clothing strategy for London was the same for New York fashion week - black, white, burgundy, and navy with some cool darker prints mixed in. I brought a Belstaff moto jacket that I wore on and off the whole weekend and kept the same jewelry on everyday. This season, for me, has been all about separates. I like creating something instead of just wearing a dress on its own.

On the plane, I always wear track pants from Vince—they are so comfortable and look cute with a trainer and leather jacket. I also pack one flat sandal to swap in for when my feet are done with heels.

I am still learning about beauty. I have never been into makeup and too many products overwhelm me. I am trying to streamline my regimen. When I travel, I always pack the polish I have on for touch ups.

