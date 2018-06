"I like the idea of a one-piece, but I had always ever worn two-pieces. The girls behind swimwear brand Mikoh have dreamed up the coolest, sexiest suits that look like a two-piece from the front and a one-piece from behind. Granted, it takes a bit of shimmying to get into it (it feels like some sort of contraption mid-way through), but it's worth it." Mikoh suit, $202; mikoh.com