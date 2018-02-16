15 Transitional Coats to Wear Before It's Hot Outside

It almost officially spring, which means the temperatures are rising, the flowers are getting ready to bloom, and your wardrobe may be getting lighter, brighter, and more playful. Super exciting. But this transitional weather can also prove tricky. Today it's 60 degrees, tomorrow it's 30. What's a well-dressed woman to do?

Tip: Layering is your best friend, and the power of a transitional coat during times like this is monumental. A lightweight trench worn with a heavy knit will keep you warm in February, and when paired with jeans and a tee in May, will have you comfortable and ready for Spring.

Shop our favorite transitional coats (that won’t empty your bank account).

1 of 15 Courtesy

DENIM TRENCH COAT

J. Crew $138 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

WOOL AND CASHMERE-BLEND COAT

Joseph $407 (originally $995) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

VINTAGE FISHTAIL PARKA

Madewell $375 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

LONG TWILL COAT

By Malene Birger $438 (originally $895) SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

BLOCKTECH COAT

Uniqlo $80 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

BRUSHBACK JERSEY COAT

Topshop $100 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

MID LENGTH BUTTONED COAT

Harris Wharf London $476 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

PSWL RAINCOAT

Proenza Schouler $250 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

DOUBLE-BREASTED CHECKED STRUCTURED COAT

Mango $200 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

TEXTURED-WEAVE COAT

H&M $90 (Originally $129) SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

MODERN TRENCH COAT

Woolrich $495 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

ZIP-UP COAT WITH HIGH NECK

COS $190 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

WOOL AND SILK BLEND CAPE COAT

Nanushka $337 (originally $848) SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

CHECKED COAT

Zara $129 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

PELAT TRENCH COAT

Aritzia $298 SHOP NOW

