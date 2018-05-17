You Can Workout and Go to Brunch in Tracy Anderson and Jill Martin's New Workout Line at QVC

Finding a versatile piece of clothing that I can wear everywhere is like finding a unicorn. I've found shirts, pants, and heels that could work in the office, at happy hour, and for weekend plans all at the same time. But with the exception of an athleisure piece here and there, gym clothes have always just been, well, gym clothes. All of that is about to change. Tracy Anderson, the fitness expert who has sculpted the bodies of A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, is teaming up with G.I.L.I. (by Jill Martin) for a versatile fitness collection, launching at QVC.

“I’m so excited that Tracy will be joining the QVC family," says Anderson's client Gwyneth Paltrow. "I believe that every woman should have access not only to Tracy’s unique method and expertise but to activewear that is comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and designed to withstand even the toughest of workouts.”

If you're not familiar with Anderson's fitness techniques, we'll just say her workouts aren't for the weak at heart. She pushes all of her clients to the limit, so workout gear that can keep up is a must. And as a busy mother of two, Anderson appreciates pieces that she can wear everywhere, not just the gym. In this collection, you'll find versatile leggings, jogger pants, and my personal favorite: bodysuits.

"My favorite part of the collection is the bodysuits," Anderson exclusively tells InStyle. "The bodysuit is something that’s really timeless. I have been wearing the bright red one with jeans and I love it."

“QVC has always been committed to providing our customers with unique products that make their lives easier,” said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President of Buying for QVC about the launch of the collection. “More and more, we’re hearing that our customers are craving activewear that performs well in the gym and looks great when running errands or relaxing with family and friends, which is why we were so excited to work with Tracy and blend her fitness expertise with the G.I.L.I. style that our customers know and love.”

The good news doesn't stop there. Prices are incredibly affordable, ranging from $24 to $150.

This is the first collaboration for the G.I.L.I. brand, and picking Anderson was a brilliant choice. “I absolutely loved being able to work with Tracy on this collection, combining her fitness expertise with my passion for creating garments for women of all shapes and sizes," says Jill Martin, Creative Director of G.I.L.I. "I truly believe that we’ve created the perfect blend of comfort, aesthetics and performance.”

The collection doesn't officially drop until June 5 at 8pm EST. But at least we've got a sneak peek in the image at the top.