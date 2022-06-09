Tory Burch's Secret Sandal Sale Has This Summer's Biggest Shoe Trends for Less

Of course, the brand's famous Miller Sandal is also marked down; there's a more refined version of the beloved slip-on and a more casual style with a cork sole available, too. All that to say, there's no shortage of options at Tory Burch's sandal sale, but there could very soon be a shortage of sizes. So if you see a pair you like, scoop them up ASAP. Because, hey, your new pedi deserves to be seen.