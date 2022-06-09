Tory Burch's Secret Sandal Sale Has This Summer's Biggest Shoe Trends for Less
Sun's out, buns out. Actually, let's redo that. Sun's out, toes out, because it's officially sandal season, y'all! And while you're sitting at your next pedicure appointment getting those nails ready, we recommend browsing Tory Burch's massive under-the-radar sandal sale to ensure you have the proper seasonal shoes in tow. Pun absolutely intended.
While we're all for a classic white summer sneaker with lightweight dresses— in fact, the sporty-cute combo is one of my personal favorites — nothing beats the ease (and breeze) of sandals. Chunky clogs! Easy slides! Pool shoes! Ultra-cushy sandals! Summer footwear is truly endless, and Tory Burch has options that fit at least one (if not more) of every category.
Shop Tory Burch Sandals on Sale
- Basket Weave Clog, $209 (Originally $298)
- Studded Jelly Flip-Flop, $99 (Originally $128)
- Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandal, $159 (Originally $228)
- Double T Sport Slide, $139 (Originally $198)
- Capri Fish Sandal, $159 (Originally $278)
- Jeweled Miller Sandal, $199 (Originally $298)
- Shower Slide, $89 (Originally $158)
- Miller Cloud Sandal, $159 (Originally $228)
Supermodels have been declaring pool slides an It shoe since last summer, and as luck would have it, Tory Burch has one killer pool slide, dubbed the Shower Slide, on sale right now. According to the brand, this one's "light as air" and made with an EVA upper and sole for maximum comfort.
Jelly shoes from the '90s and early aughts are also in the midst of a big comeback, but Tory Burch's take on the trend feels a bit more grown up and fresh thanks to a slingback, crisscross design and eye-catching bubble sole, which provides added cushioning.
Of course, the brand's famous Miller Sandal is also marked down; there's a more refined version of the beloved slip-on and a more casual style with a cork sole available, too. All that to say, there's no shortage of options at Tory Burch's sandal sale, but there could very soon be a shortage of sizes. So if you see a pair you like, scoop them up ASAP. Because, hey, your new pedi deserves to be seen.
