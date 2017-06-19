The Tory Burch Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip

Alexis Bennett
Jun 19, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Before you finish packing for your next getaway, you're going to want to check out the amazing sale happening at Tory Burch. The brand has been hosting an epic sale for a few days, and now, you can take an additional 30 percent off of sale items. All of the prices are already marked down, so there's no need to try and calculate the savings.

Tory Burch has everything that you'll need in your suitcase, from a slimming swimsuit to chic coverups that won't ruin your look. And there's plenty of accessories—like travel-friendly handbags and comfortable shoes that are also stylish.

VIDEO: Tory Burch and InStyle Introduce Love Relentless

 

Keep scrolling to shop the vacation-ready sale below.

ISLE ROPE ROMPER

A light romper will come in handy when you need to quickly throw something on, but don't feel like styling an outfit.

$209 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW
BEADED TEARDROP EARRING

A pair of fringe statement-making earrings will take your travel selfies to the next level.

$159 (Originally $225) SHOP NOW
Madison Skirt

Is it really a vacation if you don't pack a twirl-worthy item? This ruffled skirt will be perfect for the dance floor.

$149 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW
Kendra Cardigan

Don't let cold airplanes ruin your style. This preppy cardigan will keep you warm, and it will look cute with jeans.

$279 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
DOUBLE-T LINK WATCH

You'll get double the benefits out of this vacation-worthy watch, thanks to the reversible strap.

$179 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW
SOLID EMBROIDERED TUNIC

Even with salty beach water in your hair, you'll look cute with this summery tunic.

$159 (Originally $325) SHOP NOW
SMOCKED DRESS

Here's a maxi dress that you can dress up with heels or keep things casual with your favorite slides.

$199 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
FELIZ STRIPE ONE-PIECE

A one-piece swimsuit with vertical stripes will help elongate your torso, creating a slimming effect.

$149 (Originally $215) SHOP NOW
POSITANO LACE-UP PLATFORM ESPADRILLE

Looking for comfortable shoes that will also look amazing in your photos? Look no further. These chunky espadrilles were made for effortlessly chic moments.

$209 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
GEMINI LINK POM-POM SMALL CROSS-BODY

Sightseeing calls for a portable bag that won't hurt your shoulders. You can also keep your hands free with this crossbody option.

$349 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW

