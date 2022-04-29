Tory Burch's Secret Sale Is the Best Place to Buy Your Spring Wardrobe at a Discount
Tory Burch certainly knows how to do a sale, but the brand also knows how to keep a secret. Its major spring sale is discreeetly happening right now, and the deals are so great that we just have to let everyone know. (Especially because we've been secretly plotting how to get Sydney Sweeney's Tory Burch wardrobe for weeks.)
The discounts include everything from an adorable Boucle chain mini tote for under $500 to a pair of the Tory sneakers every celebrity seems to be wearing for under $150 (with a little less platform than Sweeney's version). Not to mention, there are handfuls of ready-to-wear pieces that will be easy to pair with anything in your closet throughout summer. Essentially, you can fill out your entire spring and summer wardrobe for a fraction of the usual price. So if you haven't done any new season shopping just yet, Tory Burch has you covered.
And if you don't know where to start, that's where we come in. We've heard fashion editors rave about Tory's velour track joggers for being cozy yet cute enough to wear to a breakfast or lunch out, and now they're on sale for $149. On the other not-sporty end, there's this iced-pink corded skirt — that's basically asking for a photoshoot in a field in Cape Cod this June — for just under $250. And while we love a classic, this reimagined Tory Ella tote with patchwork details couldn't be more adorable, and it's now $299. For something more elevated for a night out, the boucle chain mini tote is under $500.
Tory's sneakers are also an underrated supermodel and celebrity favorite in the making, with Sweeney recently wearing a pair to Coachella this month. While her exact pair isn't available at a discount, there is the Tory sneaker, which is just as much of a comfy classic, going for $139. And if you're looking for the perfect shoe to wear with the mini skirt craze there's the Lila heeled tall boot discounted by almost $200.
As much as we want to keep this sale a secret, pieces are selling out, and it's worth adding everything to your cart now. Nothing feels better than a brand new spring wardrobe — and spring cleaning is overrated anyway.
Shop the best deals from Tory Burch, below.
Best Bag Deals
- Ella Boucle Chain Mini Tote, $489
- Brocade Studio Bag, $349 (Originally $498)
- Cleo Embossed Small Bag, $419 (Originally $648)
- Fleming Soft Crochet Mini Bucket Bag, $479 (Originally $598)
- Ella Ribbon Patchwork Mini Tote, $299 (Originally $398)
Best Clothing Deals
- Moleskin Sailor Pants, $199 (Originally $328)
- Velour Track Jogger, $149 (Originally $198)
- Merino Sweater, $199 (Originally $298)
- Short-Sleeve Jersey Top, $229 (Originally $328)
- Corded Skirt, $249 (Originally $698)
Best Shoe Deals
- Tory Sneaker, $139 (Originally $228)
- Tory Charm Mule, $169 (Originally $278)
- Jessa Lug-Sole Ankle Boot, $319 (Originally $458)
- Chelsea Lug-Sole Ankle Boot, $219 (Originally $445)
- Lila Heeled Tall Boot, $399 (Originally $578)