Fashion Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and Its Famous Bags Are Quietly Marked Down an Additional 25% Take advantage of these secret double discounts before things sell out. Last fall at Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 22 show that shut down Mercer street, I felt the urge to go on vacation. It was more than just the perfect late summer afternoon breeze on a cobblestone street in New York and the fact that I had been stuck inside my tiny Brooklyn apartment for two years. It was Burch's clothing, the dresses specifically, which flowed with such ease down a street lined with carts from local businesses filled with croissants, old records, and colorful bouquets of flowers. While sitting on the paper show notes and a net bag to shop the makeshift market after, it was hard not to daydream about a trip to the south of Italy, wandering down a path and stumbling across a local market while wearing a really great dress. Coincidentally I was going on vacation days afterwards, but not in the Tory Burch dresses I was then (and now, still) convinced I needed. But if you've been dreaming of adding Tory's newest pieces to your summer wardrobe, the famous Semi-Annual Sale is here with deals on everything from newly launched statement pieces to best-selling classics. To make the deals even sweeter, all sale items are an additional 25 percent off; meaning these prices are so unheard of, I already know everything is going to sell out in no time. Courtesy Shop now: $150 (Originally $278); toryburch.com Courtesy Shop now: $532 (Originally $948); toryburch.com Courtesy Shop now: $277 (Originally $528); toryburch.com Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sales are highly anticipated for a reason, and it's near impossible to not want to add everything to your cart when the low prices make you want to do a double take. I'm talking about a striped shirt dress for just $75, trendy fisherman sandals for $150, and a dreamy perforated shoulder bag for under $400. If you want one of Tory Burch's most famous pieces, like the Miller cloud sandal with the impossible-to-miss iconic Tory Burch logo, it's now going for just $127. If you're in the marketing for something newer, there's always the 151 Mercer bag — inspired by the brand's iconic store where the NYFW show was held last September — which is now under $500. And of course, there are also a handful of great dresses starting at $97 for whisking down city streets this summer with the confidence of a NYFW supermodel. Shop the very best Tory Burch deals from its famous Semi-Annual Sale, below. Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals Courtesy Shop now: $75 (Originally $298); toryburch.com Crepe Caftan, $525 (Originally $998) Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress, $375 (Originally $898) Handkerchief Printed T-Shirt Dress, $97 (Originally $298) Ruffle Wrap Dress, $135 (Originally $498) Cora Dress, $187 (Originally $498) Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals Courtesy Shop now: $112 (Originally $298); toryburch.com Fisherman Sandals, $150 (Originally $328) Fisherman Platform Espadrilles, $135 (Originally $348) Hardware Heel Loafer, $127 (Originally $378) Charm Mule, $105 (Originally $278) Crisscross Bubble Jelly, $120 (Originally $228) Best Tory Burch Bag Deals Courtesy Shop now: $337 (Originally $598); toryburch.com Miller Small Classic Handbag, $255 (Originally $448) Kira Chevron Tassel Flap Bag, $307 (Originally $548) Fleming Diamond Perforated Shoulder Bag, $390 (Originally $698) Color-Block Mini Bucket Bag, $225 (Originally $398) 151 Mercer Embossed Shoulder Bag, $629 (Originally $898) Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals Courtesy Shop now: $75 (Originally $148); toryburch.com Fleming Soft Wristlet, $157 (Originally $278) Kira Square Sunglasses, $82 (Originally $168) Shell Tassel Pendant Necklace, $210 (Originally $398) Roxanne Chain Delicate Necklace, $105 (Originally $228) Miller Stud Pearl Bracelet, $90 (Originally $178)