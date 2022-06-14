Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and Its Famous Bags Are Quietly Marked Down an Additional 25%

Take advantage of these secret double discounts before things sell out.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Updated on June 14, 2022
Tory Burch Sales Roundup
Photo: Getty Images

Last fall at Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 22 show that shut down Mercer street, I felt the urge to go on vacation. It was more than just the perfect late summer afternoon breeze on a cobblestone street in New York and the fact that I had been stuck inside my tiny Brooklyn apartment for two years. It was Burch's clothing, the dresses specifically, which flowed with such ease down a street lined with carts from local businesses filled with croissants, old records, and colorful bouquets of flowers. While sitting on the paper show notes and a net bag to shop the makeshift market after, it was hard not to daydream about a trip to the south of Italy, wandering down a path and stumbling across a local market while wearing a really great dress. Coincidentally I was going on vacation days afterwards, but not in the Tory Burch dresses I was then (and now, still) convinced I needed.

But if you've been dreaming of adding Tory's newest pieces to your summer wardrobe, the famous Semi-Annual Sale is here with deals on everything from newly launched statement pieces to best-selling classics. To make the deals even sweeter, all sale items are an additional 25 percent off; meaning these prices are so unheard of, I already know everything is going to sell out in no time.

Tory Burch Two-Band Pointy Toe Flat
Courtesy

Shop now: $150 (Originally $278); toryburch.com

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $532 (Originally $948); toryburch.com

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $277 (Originally $528); toryburch.com

Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sales are highly anticipated for a reason, and it's near impossible to not want to add everything to your cart when the low prices make you want to do a double take. I'm talking about a striped shirt dress for just $75, trendy fisherman sandals for $150, and a dreamy perforated shoulder bag for under $400. If you want one of Tory Burch's most famous pieces, like the Miller cloud sandal with the impossible-to-miss iconic Tory Burch logo, it's now going for just $127. If you're in the marketing for something newer, there's always the 151 Mercer bag — inspired by the brand's iconic store where the NYFW show was held last September — which is now under $500. And of course, there are also a handful of great dresses starting at $97 for whisking down city streets this summer with the confidence of a NYFW supermodel.

Shop the very best Tory Burch deals from its famous Semi-Annual Sale, below.

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $298); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Tory Burch Two-Band Pointy Toe Flat
Courtesy

Shop now: $112 (Originally $298); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Bag Deals

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $337 (Originally $598); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $148); toryburch.com

