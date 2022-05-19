Tory Burch Just Marked Down So Many Summer-Ready Handbags, Sandals, and Dresses

The dress that Kate Middleton wore a few months ago (and helped instantly sell out everywhere) isn't back in stock, but this tie-shoulder version is a similar color with an equally summery floral print and the same smocked and tiered details. It has a relaxed, breezy fit that's just as appropriate at the beach or poolside as it is out to dinner at a tropical resort. The straps are adjustable and the material composition — a cotton-elastane blend — is soft, comfortable, and has a touch of stretch.