Tory Burch Just Marked Down So Many Summer-Ready Handbags, Sandals, and Dresses
Whether you're getting your summer wardrobe together, figuring out what to wear on your next vacation, or just getting excited about the season's light fabrics and shorter hemlines, we have news of an exciting sale for you from a beloved brand.
Tory Burch, as seen on the likes of Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes season after season, just dropped the price of hundreds of dresses, summer-weight pants, sandals, and bags. The brand known for its bright, bold colors and unique patterns isn't just having a sale, it's having a major markdown event where prices have been cut by up to 50 percent off.
The dress that Kate Middleton wore a few months ago (and helped instantly sell out everywhere) isn't back in stock, but this tie-shoulder version is a similar color with an equally summery floral print and the same smocked and tiered details. It has a relaxed, breezy fit that's just as appropriate at the beach or poolside as it is out to dinner at a tropical resort. The straps are adjustable and the material composition — a cotton-elastane blend — is soft, comfortable, and has a touch of stretch.
One shopper said the color and style are easy to wear both day and night and said it looks "lovely" on.
Tory Burch's signature Miller sandal with the brand's iconic logo is another standout staple on sale right now. This shoe is lightweight and has an ergonomic shape to it that makes walking a breeze on the comfortable cork footbed. The shoe is lined in soft suede, which shoppers say feels so good on their feet that they own multiple pairs. One reviewer said the style and fit "beat all expectations" and said they would "certainly recommend [it] for summer."
Shop these summer wardrobe instant classics and all 11 of our favorite picks now on sale at Tory Burch, below.
On-Sale Favorites at Tory Burch
- Bombé Miller Heel Sandal, $239 (Originally $348)
- Printed Beach Pant, $209 (Originally $298)
- Fleming Diamond Perforated Convertible Shoulder Bag, $519 (Originally $698)
- Double T Sport Slide, $139 (Originally $198)
- Pleated Dress, $489 (Originally $698)
- T Monogram Buddy Loafer, $189 (Originally $268
- Fleming Parrot Small Convertible Shoulder Bag, $489 (Originally $648)
- Ella Tote Bag, $199 (Originally $248)
- Reva Leopard Boyfriend Cardigan, $299 (Originally $498)
- Drop Waist Tie-Shoulder Dress, $339 (Originally $448)
- Miller Cloud Sandal, $159 (Originally $228)
