Fashion Tory Burch's Famous Private Sale Is Finally Here, and It's a Treasure Trove of Designer Bag Deals This is one Labor Day sale you don’t want to miss. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 @ 12:40PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images The time has come again to write our favorite six word phrase: Tory Burch's Private Sale is back! If you're sad about anything — summer coming to a close, a recent breakup, your vacation plans falling through — there's no doubt you'll find a little bit of solace hunting through the hundreds of discounted designer finds that are so good, we had to do a double take. Because honestly, nothing takes your mind off of life's most mundane things than delving deep into a sale of this magnitude and daydreaming of all the places you can wear said purchases. The Tory Burch sale is a major one — and sure, we say that about a lot of the sales that happen, but these exclusive designer markdowns only drop twice a year. And though you technically need to sign up to get access, it's 100 percent free; all you need to do to access the Private Sale room is enter your email and voilà, you're in — and you'll be amazed. Best Tory Burch Private Sale 2022 Deals Ella Tall Tote Bag, $269 (Originally $468) Miller Cloud Sandal, $139 (Originally $198) Robinson Colorblock Flap Mini Wallet, $99 (Originally $168) Kira Chevron Tassel Small Flap Shoulder Bag, $279 (Originally $548) Miller Classic Shoulder Bag, $299 (Originally $448) Courtesy Shop now: $299 (Originally $448); toryburch.com Tory Burch is known for its timeless bags, so you know that's the first thing I looked for while perusing the sale offerings. And you know what I discovered? There are a plethora of styles included, so many that you might have a hard time choosing just one. Some of its most well-known styles, like the Miller Classic Shoulder Bag that has a surprisingly roomy interior and the Ella Tall Tote that Sydney Sweeney was just spotted carrying at the Venice Film Festival, are included. Didn't we say the selection was impressive? Best Bag Deals Ella Tall Tote Bag, $269 (Originally $468) Kira Chevron Tassel Small Flap Shoulder Bag, $279 (Originally $548) Miller Classic Shoulder Bag, $299 (Originally $448) Small Kira Patent Camera Bag, $279 (Originally $498) Fleming Pop Quilt Double-Zip Mini Bag, $299 (Originally $498) Shoes and clothing are also always top of mind when a sale of this magnitude rolls around, especially as we shop for the new season (ahem, fall). We're still eyeing the brand's iconic Miller Cloud Sandal, a classic T-strap slip-on with a cork footbed and a pretty metallic leather upper that features the brand's logo. But we're also looking ahead, as in, for fall-perfect shoes, and Tory Burch's Private Sale has it all. See: these Oxford Espadrilles that are the perfect in-between season shoe or these luxe velvet ballet flats with a secret hidden wedge that provides extra support. As for the clothes? Smocked dresses! Graphic tees! Pleated skirts! Basically, you'll find all the latest and greatest trends, along with a handful of staple pieces. Courtesy Shop now: $139 (Originally $198); toryburch.com Ready to shop the highly anticipated Tory Burch Private Sale? Check out some more of our favorite pieces below. Best Shoe Deals Miller Cloud Sandal, $139 (Originally $198) Tory Charm Ballet Flat, $89 (Originally $268) Georgia Sandal, $109 (Originally $228) Seaside Oxford Espadrille, $139 (Originally $278) Eleanor Crystal Ballet, $129 (Originally $348) Best Clothing Deals Smocked Mini Dress, $199 (Originally $398) Love Is Universal T-Shirt, $119 (Originally $228) Printed Performance Golf Skort in Ginger Lily Vintage Bouquet, $119 (Originally $178) Colorblock One-Shoulder Dress, $399 (Originally $798) Pleated Hem Tennis Skirt in Cotton Pink, $109 (Originally $148) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit