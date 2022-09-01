Tory Burch's Famous Private Sale Is Finally Here, and It's a Treasure Trove of Designer Bag Deals

The time has come again to write our favorite six word phrase: Tory Burch's Private Sale is back! If you're sad about anything — summer coming to a close, a recent breakup, your vacation plans falling through — there's no doubt you'll find a little bit of solace hunting through the hundreds of discounted designer finds that are so good, we had to do a double take. Because honestly, nothing takes your mind off of life's most mundane things than delving deep into a sale of this magnitude and daydreaming of all the places you can wear said purchases.

The Tory Burch sale is a major one — and sure, we say that about a lot of the sales that happen, but these exclusive designer markdowns only drop twice a year. And though you technically need to sign up to get access, it's 100 percent free; all you need to do to access the Private Sale room is enter your email and voilà, you're in — and you'll be amazed.

Best Tory Burch Private Sale 2022 Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $299 (Originally $448); toryburch.com

Tory Burch is known for its timeless bags, so you know that's the first thing I looked for while perusing the sale offerings. And you know what I discovered? There are a plethora of styles included, so many that you might have a hard time choosing just one. Some of its most well-known styles, like the Miller Classic Shoulder Bag that has a surprisingly roomy interior and the Ella Tall Tote that Sydney Sweeney was just spotted carrying at the Venice Film Festival, are included. Didn't we say the selection was impressive?

Best Bag Deals

Shoes and clothing are also always top of mind when a sale of this magnitude rolls around, especially as we shop for the new season (ahem, fall). We're still eyeing the brand's iconic Miller Cloud Sandal, a classic T-strap slip-on with a cork footbed and a pretty metallic leather upper that features the brand's logo. But we're also looking ahead, as in, for fall-perfect shoes, and Tory Burch's Private Sale has it all. See: these Oxford Espadrilles that are the perfect in-between season shoe or these luxe velvet ballet flats with a secret hidden wedge that provides extra support. As for the clothes? Smocked dresses! Graphic tees! Pleated skirts! Basically, you'll find all the latest and greatest trends, along with a handful of staple pieces.

Courtesy

Shop now: $139 (Originally $198); toryburch.com

Ready to shop the highly anticipated Tory Burch Private Sale? Check out some more of our favorite pieces below.

Best Shoe Deals