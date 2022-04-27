Tory Burch's Mother's Day Shop Is Filled With Gifts Under $250 — Here Are 3 Things I'm Getting My Mom
Mother's Day is just a little over a week away — and that's still plenty of time to find the perfect gift for mom. In fact, if you haven't figured out what to get her yet, that's even better, because you probably didn't know about Tory Burch's under-the-radar gift shop that's filled with goodies under $250.
As someone whose mom adores all things Tory Burch, I can confirm that these gifts are definitely fairly priced. The celeb-loved designer has bags that go up to $1,598, and while that's, you know, just a tad out of budget for me, I can make a pair of stylish $158 slides work. If your mom is hard to shop for like mine, you can't really go wrong with something from this section — there are a variety of elevated gifts to choose from, including candles, tote bags, and jewelry.
The brand recommends ordering your gifts by 2 p.m. ET on April 29 with standard shipping to receive them by Mother's Day; alternatively, you have until May 4 to still receive gifts in time with next day shipping. (Thanks, Tory!)
Below, shop the three under-$200 things I consider must-have Mother's Day gifts from Tory Burch:
Shower Slide
My mom and I both appreciate a good pair of cushy sandals, so these waterproof slides are the perfect gift. Made with comfy EVA foam, the rubbery slides have supportive platform soles and a wide upper band stamped with the Tory Burch logo. They're a best-seller on the site; shoppers have raved that they're "squishy but firm" and feel like "walking on clouds." Inevitably, the shower slides are going fast in certain colors — Blush Rose only has three sizes left. I'd snag a pair while they're still around if I were you.
Embrace Ambition Bracelet
How cute is this bracelet? Made in collaboration with the Tory Burch Foundation, the Embrace Ambition Bracelet was created to help empower women. It features the brand's recognizable Gemini link charm made out of 18K gold-plated brass on an adjustable silk cord, and it comes in eight pretty colors like red, gold, silver, and navy. The Embrace Ambition Bracelet has over 1,500 reviews with an overall 4.8-star rating; customers have called it an "elegant piece of arm candy" and said it's "comfortable enough to wear all the time." It's only $30, and you can even snag a deal on two for $50 — my mom loves to stack bracelets so I plan on getting her a few.
Ella Deconstructed Canvas Tote
No Tory Burch purchase is complete without one of the brand's signature handbags. (Says me.) I'm so enamored with this deconstructed carryall tote that features two different prints on the front and back. It looks super roomy (it can fit an 11-inch laptop), and it has a convenient exterior slit pocket as well as a flat bottom. My mom is a fan of classic cheetah print so I'm opting for the Reva Leopard, but I love the other styles it comes in, too, like the Curly Ditsy that has a vintage floral print. Shoppers said the bag is "even more charming in person" and "does not disappoint."
