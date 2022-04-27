Tory Burch's Mother's Day Shop Is Filled With Gifts Under $250 — Here Are 3 Things I'm Getting My Mom

No Tory Burch purchase is complete without one of the brand's signature handbags. (Says me.) I'm so enamored with this deconstructed carryall tote that features two different prints on the front and back. It looks super roomy (it can fit an 11-inch laptop), and it has a convenient exterior slit pocket as well as a flat bottom. My mom is a fan of classic cheetah print so I'm opting for the Reva Leopard, but I love the other styles it comes in, too, like the Curly Ditsy that has a vintage floral print. Shoppers said the bag is "even more charming in person" and "does not disappoint."