Tory Burch's Major July 4th Sale Is Here Early and These Are the 25 Best Deals to Shop

July 4th is next weekend, but Tory Burch's major sale with double discounts on everything is already here, 10 days early. There's an additional 25 percent off best-selling bags, shoes, and more, and you can easily score more than a handful of pieces for under $150. There's even a simple jersey dress for as little as $75 (it'll make for a great beach cover-up that's just as comfortable as an old T-shirt).

Maybe it's just us, but our favorite way to approach any summer blowout is by finding the pieces we want to wear now but haven't had the chance to invest in just yet. Tory Burch basically has your entire dreamy summer wardrobe at a fraction of the price, starting with this printed knot one-piece swimsuit that's marked down to $135. Accessorize it with this fruit basket square scarf for under-$100 and this patchwork mini-tote for under $250, and you're basically the poster-child for Amalfi Coast beach style.

Naturally, Tory Burch's sales' most popular sale items are its best-selling bags, and this early July 4th savings event has just as many as you'd expect. If you're looking for an 'It' girl-approved staple, we'd suggest the T Monogram jacquard studio bag, which was seen on many a fashion editor last fashion week — and is now just $255. The mini Fleming bucket bag is an easy throw-over-your-shoulder essential that you can just as easily pack for a weekend or month-long getaway, and it's also just $255. If you're already dreaming of the crisp fall air, this Robinson convertible bag is a timeless staple you can wear regardless of the season, and it's also — you guessed it — $255.

There's also great ready-to-wear like Performance Merino Colorblock Pants that are so good, we'll probably never wear them to break a sweat, and a colorblock dress worth booking a trip just to wear abroad by the sea somewhere. This sale also has far more jewelry this time around with a lovely Fluted Leather Pendant Necklace that almost looks like a little bag you can wear around your neck. The sale does end right on July 4th, though, so get to shopping — we promise everything is worth adding to your cart ASAP.

Shop the very best Tory Burch deals from the brand's major early July 4th sale, below.

Best Tory Burch Bag Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $337 (Originally $598); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $298); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $112 (Originally $298); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals

Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $148); toryburch.com