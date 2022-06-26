Fashion Tory Burch's Major July 4th Sale Is Here Early and These Are the 25 Best Deals to Shop Double discounts on best-selling bags and more. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images July 4th is next weekend, but Tory Burch's major sale with double discounts on everything is already here, 10 days early. There's an additional 25 percent off best-selling bags, shoes, and more, and you can easily score more than a handful of pieces for under $150. There's even a simple jersey dress for as little as $75 (it'll make for a great beach cover-up that's just as comfortable as an old T-shirt). Maybe it's just us, but our favorite way to approach any summer blowout is by finding the pieces we want to wear now but haven't had the chance to invest in just yet. Tory Burch basically has your entire dreamy summer wardrobe at a fraction of the price, starting with this printed knot one-piece swimsuit that's marked down to $135. Accessorize it with this fruit basket square scarf for under-$100 and this patchwork mini-tote for under $250, and you're basically the poster-child for Amalfi Coast beach style. Naturally, Tory Burch's sales' most popular sale items are its best-selling bags, and this early July 4th savings event has just as many as you'd expect. If you're looking for an 'It' girl-approved staple, we'd suggest the T Monogram jacquard studio bag, which was seen on many a fashion editor last fashion week — and is now just $255. The mini Fleming bucket bag is an easy throw-over-your-shoulder essential that you can just as easily pack for a weekend or month-long getaway, and it's also just $255. If you're already dreaming of the crisp fall air, this Robinson convertible bag is a timeless staple you can wear regardless of the season, and it's also — you guessed it — $255. There's also great ready-to-wear like Performance Merino Colorblock Pants that are so good, we'll probably never wear them to break a sweat, and a colorblock dress worth booking a trip just to wear abroad by the sea somewhere. This sale also has far more jewelry this time around with a lovely Fluted Leather Pendant Necklace that almost looks like a little bag you can wear around your neck. The sale does end right on July 4th, though, so get to shopping — we promise everything is worth adding to your cart ASAP. Shop the very best Tory Burch deals from the brand's major early July 4th sale, below. Best Tory Burch Bag Deals Courtesy Shop now: $337 (Originally $598); toryburch.com T Monogram Jacquard Studio Bag, $255 (Originally $398) Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag, $255 (Originally $428) Miller Shoulder Bag, $285 (Originally $548) Robinson Colorblock Double-Strap Convertible Bag, $262 (Originally $468) Ella Ribbon Patchwork Mini Tote, $225 (Originally $398) Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals Courtesy Shop now: $75 (Originally $298); toryburch.com Merino Monogram Crewneck Sweater, $322 (Originally $598) Short-Sleeve Jersey Top, $172 (Originally $328) Colorblock Dress, $225 (Originally $498) Printed Knot One-Piece Swimsuit, $135 (Originally $258) Performance Merino Colorblock Pants, $150 (Originally $298) Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals Courtesy Shop now: $112 (Originally $298); toryburch.com Georgia Loafer, $157 (Originally $298) Tory Sneaker, $120 (Originally $228) Tory Charm Mule, $105 (Originally $278) Bombe Miller Heel Sandal, $239 (Originally $348) Eyelet Wedge, $195 (Originally $368) Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals Courtesy Shop now: $75 (Originally $148); toryburch.com Robinson Mini Wallet, $75 (Originally $128) Roxanne Chain Delicate Necklace, $120 (Originally $228) Shell Pendant Necklace, $67 (Originally $158) Fruit Basket Cotton Square Scarf With Trim, $97 (Originally $198) Fluted Leather Pendant Necklace, $125 (Originally $298) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit