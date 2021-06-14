Amazon Has a Shocking Amount of Tory Burch on Sale Right Now, Including Bags, Shoes, and Sunglasses
Amazon Prime Day is still one whole week away, but that doesn't mean there isn't sale shopping to be done now. We might even argue that the calm before the discount storm is the best time to shop: It gives you some time to really think about your Prime Day strategy and not worry about thousands of other shoppers looking at the same deals. And in 2021, early Prime Day sales involve markdowns on Tory Burch. Major markdowns.
Best Early Tory Burch Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Tory Burch Ines Slides, $209 (Originally $228)
- Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses, $94 (Originally $190)
- Tory Burch Travel Minnie Ballet Flat, $210 (Originally $228)
- Tory Burch Square Gradient Sunglasses, $75 (Originally $211)
- Tory Burch Britten Leather Combo Crossbody Bag, $249 (Originally $320)
- Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch, $345 (Originally $398)
- Tory Burch Women's Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag, $435 (Originally $490)
Tory Burch is available on Amazon via Shopbop, and some incredibly perfect summer pieces are unexpectedly on sale for no good reason. This is an occasion worth celebrating, and by that we mean you should add everything to your shopping cart - there is no way this will stay in stock for too long.
Tory Burch's famous Ines Slide is so often sold out, it's rare to see it on sale at all. The same can be said of the popular Minnie ballet flat. But there's no arguing that the greatest discounts are on sunglasses, which are a ripe area for a fashion investment now that vacations are possible again. These aviator sunglasses are now just $94, and these square gradient sunglasses are marked down to just $75. In other words, you can buy two pairs of designer sunglasses for under $175, which doesn't even amount to the regular price for either of these styles.
And if you've been wanting to scoop up a Tory Burch bag, now may be the perfect time. Amazon has significant discounts - the type you usually see on Cyber Monday - on some of the trendiest styles. The Fleming soft clutch, which emulates the popular pillow bag style, is now under $350. The Fleming convertible shoulder bag is under $450, and the Britten combo crossbody is under $250. These are all classics you'll keep in your wardrobe for years.
In conclusion, these Tory Burch deals are worth shopping ASAP. After all, is there a better way to count down to Prime Day than by treating yourself a little early? We don't think so. Shop Tory Burch on sale at Amazon before Prime Day begins.