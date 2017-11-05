Torrid Unveils Whimsical Holiday Collection and Campaign

Now that Halloween has passed, we're officially kicking off the holiday season. That means we're thinking holiday gifts, seasonal outfits, food ideas, and travel plans! It can be a very hectic time of year, and thinking about what to wear should not be something to break your spirits but should help lift you up! Who doesn't want to look their best, especially with all those anticipated selfies and holiday card photos?

Torrid, the curve-friendly brand dedicated to dressing women in the latest trends for a reasonable price, just released their holiday collection along with an ad campaign. to give you endless ideas for the season. The perfectly styled campaign features curve superstars Candice Huffine, Stella Duval, Georgia Pratt, and this year's Torrid Model Search Winner, Maria Gimena.

We're loving the modernization of holiday classics like plaid, metallics, embellishment, and lace. We're seeing tops with incredible detail, perfect for paining with denim for the the office party, metallic separates that could look fabulously paired with a suit for work, and special dresses that are perfect for a New Year's Eve fete.

Don't be scared to mix-and-match (a lace dress with ankle booties, anyone?), add striking accessories (like a lace-up corset belt), and play with silhouettes (a mini dress can play nicely with a pair of slim pants). "These are clothes that make you feel beautiful and fit curves flawlessly," says Liz Munoz, Torrid's SVP of product and design. "We want to be sure that there is clothing for everyone to wear. Something amazing happens to a woman when she has something great to put on." And this collection delivers all the great feels!

Scroll down to check out some of the standouts from the collection, then head over to torrid.com to shop the full collection.