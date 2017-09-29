The Top-Searched Fall Fashion Trends of the Moment

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong
Sep 28, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

Sure, Fashion Week exists for a reason (that reason being to let us fashion folk in on what designers have up their sleeves for the next season), but when it comes to major trends dominating the market (and subsequently your Instagram feed), y’all are the ones with the definitive say. After all, rubberized slingback shoes with allover punch hole detailing wouldn’t have catapulted to household fame if people just stopped buying them (Crocs, we’re talking about Crocs).

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

So, that leaves us with this question: What do the people want now? Thanks to search data gathered by shopping hub Polyvore, we’ve got the low-down on what fall fashion trends people just won’t stop searching for. From plaid skirts to—yes—fanny packs (thanks Kendall), scroll through to shop this fall’s biggest trends.

1 of 10 Courtesy

FAUX FUR COATS

Zara $119 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

PLATFORM SNEAKERS

Kendall + Kylie $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

MAXI DRESSES

The Vampire's Wife $644 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

CAMEL COATS

Genuine People $295 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

BELT BAGS

Gucci $1,050 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

BACKPACKS

Chloe $1,850 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

BLAZER DRESSES

Vanessa Seward $775 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED BOOTS

Alice + Olivia $995 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

VELVET BLAZERS

J. Crew $298 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

PLAID SKIRTS

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW

