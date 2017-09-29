The Top-Searched Fall Fashion Trends of the Moment

Sure, Fashion Week exists for a reason (that reason being to let us fashion folk in on what designers have up their sleeves for the next season), but when it comes to major trends dominating the market (and subsequently your Instagram feed), y’all are the ones with the definitive say. After all, rubberized slingback shoes with allover punch hole detailing wouldn’t have catapulted to household fame if people just stopped buying them (Crocs, we’re talking about Crocs).

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So, that leaves us with this question: What do the people want now? Thanks to search data gathered by shopping hub Polyvore, we’ve got the low-down on what fall fashion trends people just won’t stop searching for. From plaid skirts to—yes—fanny packs (thanks Kendall), scroll through to shop this fall’s biggest trends.