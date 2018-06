Top Looks of the Week

1 of 22 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

WHAT SHE WORE At a dinner in London celebrating Michael Kors, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a black and chartreuse leaf-print dress by the designer and Jean-Michel Cazabat heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT White pumps and a bold red lip took this effortless look up a notch.