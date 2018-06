Top Looks of the Week

16 of 22 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Gwyneth Paltrow

WHAT SHE WORE The actress piled on more than $600,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels to accent her off-the-shoulder silk gown at the Blue Book Ball.



WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any more classic American than Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren and Tiffany's?