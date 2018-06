Top Looks of the Week

2 of 22 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Eva Mendes

WHAT SHE WORE Eva Mendes styled her peach cocktail dress with diamond earrings and satin stilettos at the New York premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines.



WHY WE LOVE IT As if the color and jeweled waistline weren?t romantic enough, the actress added an extra pretty touch with her ultra-feminine heels.