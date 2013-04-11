Top Looks

Apr 10, 2013 @ 9:36 pm
Olivia Palermo in L.K.Bennett by Caroline Issa
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo strolled N.Y.C. in a chic ensemble that included a chunky sweater, leather leggings, convertible Givenchy tote and embroidered ankle-strap L.K.Bennett by Caroline Issa heels.

WHY WE LOVE IT She sure can accessorize! Pom-pom-topped neon stilettos were a perfectly whimsical addition to the stylish star's dark separates.
Jason Webber/Splash News
1 of 1 Jason Webber/Splash News

Olivia Palermo

