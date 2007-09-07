whitelogo
Top Denim Trends
Sep 07, 2007
HIGH BACK
This newly fashionable look contours the hips and lengthens the legs, but perhaps the best feature-as out try-on proved-is that you can bend over without bearing all.
Mona style, Mavi, $88.
Tom Schierlitz
CROPPED LEG
Gray, in all its sexy, smoky permutations, is a major tone for fall jeans. This tapered and cropped pair boasts a slit opening at the hem, a sweet little detail.
Harlan Style, Earnest Sewn, $210.
Tom Schierlitz
ZIPPER DETAILS
For Converse's first-ever clothing line, designer John Varvatos featured these dramatic skinny jeans accented with zippers and redolent of the eighties.
Converse by John Varvatos, $225, at Bloomingdale's.
Tom Schierlitz
BUILT-IN SOCKS
How injeanious! No more baggy knees, broken zippers, or thick ankles. Thirteen has fused jeans with socks: Tucking into boots is an absolute breeze.
George sock style, Thirteen Denim, $230.
Tom Schierlitz
LEATHER WASH
I can't believe it's not...leather. These cotton stunners have been treated to resemble the skin. Purple rivets, buttons and lining play up the post-punk vibe.
Hailey style, Lee, $150.
Tom Schierlitz
