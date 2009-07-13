Top Care for Unders Sponsored by Tide

InStyle.com
Jul 13, 2009 @ 7:24 pm
Wash with Care
pinterest
Wash with Care
Day in; day out; hold in; plump up-undergarments have a lot to do, and all preferably without slipping or breaking. Properly fitted and performing, they're the mainstay of any girl's wardrobe and can make the simplest piece a wow. Droopy and torn, they're a disaster. So give your undies the gentlest treatment when it comes to washing. One reason is the fabric; most lingerie contains man-made materials like spandex, polyester or nylon. Air dry these pieces, or tumble-dry low. Hand-wash ornate, lacy items, soaking them in warm sudsy water for a few minutes, squeezing suds through and rinsing gently, then rolling them in a towel to absorb excess moisture before hanging them to air dry.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Bag It
pinterest
Bag It
Those hidden pads and wires can be a girl's best friend, so don't let them down. Wash foundation garments on the gentle cycle, along with other lightweight clothing, avoiding heavier items that can bend or break wires. And here's the most important thing: First place them in small a small mesh laundry bag, which also protects them from stretching, snagging, or twisting around your other clothes. Don't overstuff the bag, though - that defeats the purpose. Just keep a few bags of various sizes on hand.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Store Safely
pinterest
Store Safely
Use the same principles when storing your lingerie as in washing it: Keep these precious pieces separate from other clothing items, or at least keep them away from heavier items that might damage underwires. Avoid putting them with items that might tangle, like belts or scarves. Fold padded bras so they’re a cup-within-a-cup to help preserve their sexy shape, and wrap especially delicate silks and laces in tissue paper to prevent soiling and discoloring.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Care for Cotton
pinterest
Care for Cotton
For everyday cotton garments like panties, it's fine to wash and dry as you normally would cotton clothing. Take the same precautions you would with your best tee shirt though; don't use hot water or hot dryer temps, to prevent shrinking, and separate colors carefully before washing. Avoiding washing with very heavy items, to prevent pulling and stretching.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
When to Line Dry
pinterest
When to Line Dry
Air-drying is easier on undergarments by far, which face just as much risk of snaggling, tangling and stretching in the dryer as in the wash, if not more. Hang them out of direct sunlight to prevent fading or yellowing, and preferably out of eyesight, too. Who hasn’t left a stray bra drying on a doorknob, and forgotten to remove it when the cable guy arrives?

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
In the Swim
pinterest
In the Swim
Chlorine, sun, heat…swimwear faces mortal enemies every day. At the same time, it's also coming into contact with salt water, sweat and suntan oil, so it needs a good cleaning. Wash it each time you wear it, and reach for Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;. It gets out tough dirt and grime, helps to preserve color and shape and helps prevent the dreaded end-of-summer pilling.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
To Each Its Own
pinterest
To Each Its Own
Lingerie needs to be sorted by color before washing, just as with other clothing items. However, you may even want to separate it by fabric. Here's why: Man-made fibers like polyester or nylon can attract the oils that other natural materials, like cotton, give off during the wash cycle, which can make the items dingy.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7

Wash with Care

Day in; day out; hold in; plump up-undergarments have a lot to do, and all preferably without slipping or breaking. Properly fitted and performing, they're the mainstay of any girl's wardrobe and can make the simplest piece a wow. Droopy and torn, they're a disaster. So give your undies the gentlest treatment when it comes to washing. One reason is the fabric; most lingerie contains man-made materials like spandex, polyester or nylon. Air dry these pieces, or tumble-dry low. Hand-wash ornate, lacy items, soaking them in warm sudsy water for a few minutes, squeezing suds through and rinsing gently, then rolling them in a towel to absorb excess moisture before hanging them to air dry.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Advertisement
2 of 7

Bag It

Those hidden pads and wires can be a girl's best friend, so don't let them down. Wash foundation garments on the gentle cycle, along with other lightweight clothing, avoiding heavier items that can bend or break wires. And here's the most important thing: First place them in small a small mesh laundry bag, which also protects them from stretching, snagging, or twisting around your other clothes. Don't overstuff the bag, though - that defeats the purpose. Just keep a few bags of various sizes on hand.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
3 of 7

Store Safely

Use the same principles when storing your lingerie as in washing it: Keep these precious pieces separate from other clothing items, or at least keep them away from heavier items that might damage underwires. Avoid putting them with items that might tangle, like belts or scarves. Fold padded bras so they’re a cup-within-a-cup to help preserve their sexy shape, and wrap especially delicate silks and laces in tissue paper to prevent soiling and discoloring.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Advertisement
4 of 7

Care for Cotton

For everyday cotton garments like panties, it's fine to wash and dry as you normally would cotton clothing. Take the same precautions you would with your best tee shirt though; don't use hot water or hot dryer temps, to prevent shrinking, and separate colors carefully before washing. Avoiding washing with very heavy items, to prevent pulling and stretching.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Advertisement
5 of 7

When to Line Dry

Air-drying is easier on undergarments by far, which face just as much risk of snaggling, tangling and stretching in the dryer as in the wash, if not more. Hang them out of direct sunlight to prevent fading or yellowing, and preferably out of eyesight, too. Who hasn’t left a stray bra drying on a doorknob, and forgotten to remove it when the cable guy arrives?

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Advertisement
6 of 7

In the Swim

Chlorine, sun, heat…swimwear faces mortal enemies every day. At the same time, it's also coming into contact with salt water, sweat and suntan oil, so it needs a good cleaning. Wash it each time you wear it, and reach for Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;. It gets out tough dirt and grime, helps to preserve color and shape and helps prevent the dreaded end-of-summer pilling.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Advertisement
7 of 7

To Each Its Own

Lingerie needs to be sorted by color before washing, just as with other clothing items. However, you may even want to separate it by fabric. Here's why: Man-made fibers like polyester or nylon can attract the oils that other natural materials, like cotton, give off during the wash cycle, which can make the items dingy.

GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!