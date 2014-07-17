The Top 20 TV Fashion Moments This Season

InStyle.com says: How refreshing to see Marilyn Monroe revived in three very different ways for NBC's Broadway-themed show—voluptuous Ivy Lynn (Megan Hilty), smalltown brunette Karen Cartwright (Katharine McPhee), and all-out superstar Rebecca Duvall (Uma Thurman). "It's a little terrifying," Megan Hilty told InStyle.com of playing the bombshell. Just goes to show how multi-faceted the icon truly was.



EW.com says: And we can't imagine it was easy finding looks that stayed true to Marilyn the person, as well as all three ladies who would walk in her shoes. Yet, somehow, they managed to pull it off, and if they can do that, it'll be a breeze figuring out how to write the resolution for that season one cliffhanger. Right?