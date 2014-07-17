The Top 20 TV Fashion Moments This Season

Jul 17, 2014
Rachel Bilson - Jennifer Lopez - Leighton Meester
Top TV Fashion Moments This Season

Chic geeks, Upper East Side brides, vamping vampires and more! We teamed up with EW.com to list the top 20 TV fashion moments of this season. Click through the gallery to see how style played a leading role in some of the most intriguing plot lines.

-Sharon Clott, Cheryl Brody Franklin, Caitlin Petreycik, Leah Abrahams and Rose Walano (InStyle.com) and Sandra Gonzalez (EW.com)

Blair Waldorf - Gossip Girl - Vera Wang wedding dress
Gossip Girl: Blair's Wedding Gown
InStyle.com says: It was a royal wedding to remember! Blair Waldorf married Prince Louis in a Vera Wang A-line gown with multi-layered Chantilly lace applique and a horsehair sash from the designer's fall 2010 collection. "When I walked in the showroom it had a halo around it," the show's stylist Eric Daman said of Blair's wedding dress. "Vera is an American designer, and Blair is an American princess."

EW.com says: Ah, an unforgettable dress for the romance we'd like to forget. Really, Blair? Louis? With Dan and Chuck waiting in the wings? Pfft...
Joan Harris - Mad Men - Christina Hendricks
Mad Men: Joan's Back-to-Work Look
InStyle.com: Joan Harris makes an entrance on her first day back at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce post-maternity leave in a curve-hugging pink silk shift dress. "That look is all about her feeling beautiful, showing the office that everything is going great, and having that façade of 'life is fantastic,'" the show's costume designer Janie Bryant told InStyle.com.

EW.com says: It goes without saying that we're mad for all the fashion on this AMC hit, and while the wait for season five was long and painful, it was well worth it after seeing Joan in this stunning frock!
Rachel Bilson - Hart of Dixie - Dress shorts
Hart of Dixie: Zoe's Formal Shorts

InStyle.com says: No one can work a pair of formal shorts quite like Rachel Bilson's Hart of Dixie alter ego, Dr. Zoe Hart. Standing out in a sea of southern belles, the New York transplant dresses up her cropped bottoms with blazers, silky blouses, and serious heels.

EW.com says: It's not easy to look glam in the blazing-hot bayou, but Bilson has pulled it off for each of the 22 episodes this season. With a season two on the horizon, we can't wait to see what she does next!

The Bachelor - Courtney Robertson - Alberto Makali Gown
Bachelor: Courtney Robertson's Gown
InStyle.com says: Courtney Robertson was one of the most controversial contestants in Bachelor history, but she also had one of the best wardrobes. For the finale, the 28-year-old model chose a black backless Alberto Makali gown from the designer's fall 2011 collection. "I loved its simplicity," The Bachelor stylist Cary Fetman said. "She felt like Jackie O in it."

EW.com says: Many viewers tried hard to wipe their memories of this particular "journey" between Courtney and Ben, but we have to agree her finale dress stuck with us and made us forget all the drama-now that's powerful fashion.
Jennifer Lopez - American Idol - Micheal Kors
American Idol: All of Lopez's Looks!

InStyle.com says: From a slit-up-to-there neon pink Micheal Kors gown to metallic cut-out Hervé Léger bandage dress, judge Jennifer Lopez scored major style points from week to week.

EW.com says: So much sparkle! So much color! So much tan! So much awesome.

Megan Hilty - Katharine McPhee - Smash
Smash: The Marilyn Monroe Costumes

InStyle.com says: How refreshing to see Marilyn Monroe revived in three very different ways for NBC's Broadway-themed show—voluptuous Ivy Lynn (Megan Hilty), smalltown brunette Karen Cartwright (Katharine McPhee), and all-out superstar Rebecca Duvall (Uma Thurman). "It's a little terrifying," Megan Hilty told InStyle.com of playing the bombshell. Just goes to show how multi-faceted the icon truly was.

EW.com says: And we can't imagine it was easy finding looks that stayed true to Marilyn the person, as well as all three ladies who would walk in her shoes. Yet, somehow, they managed to pull it off, and if they can do that, it'll be a breeze figuring out how to write the resolution for that season one cliffhanger. Right?

Rachel Berry Wedding Dress - Glee - Lea Michele
Glee: Rachel's Wedding Dress

InStyle.com says: While Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) never said "I Do" to Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) thanks to Quinn's (Dianna Agron) unexpected accident, we did see Rachel's bridal style come through in this tea-length dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn's look in Funny Face. How very fitting for her character.

EW.com says: Agreed! The dress was feminine and classic. And say what you will about the Finchel-teen-marriage storyline, but we think Glee should take every opportunity it has to show us wedding dress fashions. (Remember Emma's ultra-chic J.Crew look from 2009?

Dancing with the Stars - Karina Smirnoff - Costumes
DWTS: Karina Smirnoff's Rumba costume

InStyle.com: At the beginning of the season, Karina Smirnoff told us she couldn't wait to start designing her and partner Gavin DeGraw’s costumes, and her look for their rumba topped our list. "The outfit is a glam version of an undergarment bodysuit wrapped in a silky bed sheet," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. We love the simplicity of the flowy white fabric against the bedazzled bodysuit-absolute perfection.

EW.com says: While we imagine it's easy to dress a body like that, the white fabric added a touch of whimsy and a lot of sexy. Also, is it us, or was the whole peek-of-leg thing really in this year?

Fashion Star - Floral Shorts - Ross Bennett
Fashion Star: Shorts by Ross Bennett

InStyle.com says: NBC took a risk with this shoppable show. While only a handful of designs excited the buyers from Saks Fifth Avenue, H&M, and Macy's, some went above and beyond. These floral shorts by Ross Bennett in episode three incited a bidding war between Macy's and H&M, with the former walking away with the design for a cool $120,000.

EW.com says: This winning piece may have been the highlight of the first season, but it definitely shows the sartorial heights possible for the recently announced second season.

Victoria Grayson - Revenge - Bandage dresses
Revenge: Victoria Grayson's Dress
InStyle.com says: Victoria Grayson keeps it cool and fuss-free, opting for a wardrobe almost entirely of skintight looks. That is, until the pivotal moment when she declared to her assistant: "No more bandage dresses!" Before she retired her sexy look, she chose a white Hervé Léger for her annual July 4th party that screamed wealth and sex-appeal in a minimalist way only a Grayson could pull off.

EW.com says: Our theory: Victoria has one bandage dress for every underling soul she's burned with her hatred over the years. The white one was an advance purchase for the craziness she's going to unleash in season two-that's why it was the best.
Victoria Grayson - Revenge - Bandage dresses
