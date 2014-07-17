The Top 20 TV Fashion Moments This Season

Top TV Fashion Moments This Season
The CW; PictureGroup; Splash News
Gossip Girl: Blair's Wedding Gown
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Mad Men: Joan's Back-to-Work Look
Michael Yarish/AMC
Hart of Dixie: Zoe's Formal Shorts
The CW/Greg Gayne
Bachelor: Courtney Robertson's Gown
Getty Images
American Idol: All of Lopez's Looks!
PictureGroup; Getty Images
Smash: The Marilyn Monroe Costumes
Mark Seliger/NBC
Glee: Rachel's Wedding Dress
Courtesy Photo
DWTS: Karina Smirnoff's Rumba costume
Adam Taylor/ABC
Fashion Star: Shorts by Ross Bennett
Courtesy of Macys
Revenge: Victoria Grayson's Dress
ABC/Colleen Hayes
SEE MORE TV FASHION MOMENTS AT EW.COM
ABC/Colleen Hayes
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement