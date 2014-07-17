The Top 20 Best Dressed TV Dads

InStyle.com
Jul 17, 2014 @ 3:38 pm
The Top 20 Best Dressed TV Dads
pinterest
The Top 20 Best Dressed TV Dads
In honor of Father's Day, we teamed up with EW.com to list some of the most stylish dads in TV history. Click through the gallery to see some of the most memorable fashions from Mad Men, The Cosby Show, Modern Family, Entourage and many more.

-Rose Walano (InStyle.com) and Bronwyn Barnes (EW.com)
Getty Images; Everett (2)
Bill Cosby - Cliff Huxtable - The Cosby Show
pinterest
Cliff Huxtable: The Cosby Show

InStyle.com says: Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) was the king of mixing patterns. During the show's eight seasons, he wore countless colorful patterned "Cosby" sweaters. Even though they were a bit on the daring side, we loved them on him—and kept tuning in to see which one he'd wear next!

EW.com says: The labels in Cliff’s most memorable knitwear were emblazoned with the mark of luxury fashion brands like Missoni and Perry Ellis. "The clothes definitely had to convey New York and that this was a show set largely in fall and winter," costume designer Sarah Lemire told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1987. "And Bill wanted people to talk about the clothing." Mission accomplished.

Carsey-Werner/Everett Collection
David Schwimmer - Ross Gellar - Friends
pinterest
Ross Gellar: Friends

InStyle.com says: Ross (David Schwimmer) made "scientist chic" (a casual mix of slim jeans and long-sleeve tees) look approachable and oh-so-cozy. Neither of his two young children--or Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), for that matter!--could resist cuddling up to his cable knit sweaters.

EW.com says: He didn't spark any copycat trends (a la Rachel), but Ross's sensible sartorial choices were the perfect extension of his loveable geeky persona. When he tried-and failed-to look hip in leather pants, we liked him even more.

NBCU Photo Bank
Jeremy Piven - Ari Gold - Entourage
pinterest
Ari Gold: Entourage

InStyle.com says: It's all about looks in Hollywood-and no one knew that better than Ariel "Ari" Gold (Jeremy Piven). Arguably the best-dressed man in the Entourage group, Gold worked a slick combination of impeccably tailored designer suits and pastel button downs. And miraculously, even with children Sarah and Jonah at home, there was never a wrinkle in sight.

EW.com says: At home it was clear that Gold was a family man, but once he power suited up-usually in Prada, Gucci or Dolce & Gabbana-it was no more Mr. Nice Guy.

Claudette Barius/HBO/Everett Collection
Eric Stonestreet - Cameron Tucker - Modern Family
pinterest
Cameron Tucker: Modern Family
InStyle.com says: The colorful counterpart to his more formal lawyer partner, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) loves to work a good patterned top-striped, plaid or paisley-while spending his days at home with their daughter, Lily.

EW.com says: Stonestreet credits those custom-made shirts with the contrasting inner cuffs (from Anto of Beverly Hills) with helping him get into character. And what a character it is.
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
John Stamos - Jesse Katsopolis - Full House
pinterest
Uncle Jesse: Full House

InStyle.com says: First a "bonus dad" to the three Tanner girls before becoming a father to his own twin boys, rock-and-roll Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) worked the '90s grunge trend with his endless supply of white tees and blue jeans.

EW.com says: As he matured from uncle Jesse into daddy, Katsopolis ditched the leather vest and biker boots in favor of a more ‘90s conservative-casual aesthetic. One thing he never gave up? His obsession with coiffure and the signature catchphrase, “Watch the hair!”

Getty Images
John Astin - Gomez Addams - The Addams Family
pinterest
Gomez Addams: The Addams Family

InStyle.com says: The Addams's were defined by their incomparable spook chic: Morticia's (Carolyn Jones) web-sleeved dress, Wednesday's (Lisa Loring) two tight plaits, and patriarch Gomez's (John Astin) straight-out-of-the-'40s pinstripe suit.

EW.com says: The eccentric billionaire was actually quite conservative when it came to his everyday style of dress, usually sticking to a chalk-striped suit and dark tie. And it was no wonder he couldn’t keep his hands off of Morticia—famed designer Nolan Miller created her sexy cobweb gown.

Everett Collection
Charles Shaughnessy - Maxwell Scheffield - The Nanny
pinterest
Maxwell Sheffield: The Nanny

InStyle.com says: Tailored suits, Ralph Lauren sweaters, and ascots galore—what else would do for a British Broadway producer (Charles Shaughnessy) raising three prep school-bound children on the Upper East Side? We especially loved spotting him next to leopard-loving nanny Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) for an extreme case of "opposites attract."

EW.com says: A woman shows up at your door selling cosmetics and you hire her to take care of your kids? Not a wise decision, but a perfect sitcom meet-cute. The only thing louder than Fran’s nasal whine was her wardrobe, so Maxwell could have worn a strapless sequined Bob Mackie gown and we probably wouldn’t have noticed.

Everett Collection
Jeff Goldblum - Hiram Berry - Glee
pinterest
Hiram and LeRory Berry: Glee

InStyle.com says: It shouldn't surprise us that the couple raising Ms. Rachel "Broadway" Berry (Lea Michele) would be all about a colorful wardrobe. While Hiram (Jeff Goldblum) sticks to royal blues and purples, his partner LeRoy (Brian Stokes Mitchell) is all about plaids and pocket squares.

EW.com says: Pitch-perfect casting meant that the wait to meet Rachel’s two gay dads was worth it. Who knew Goldblum looked so good in purple!

Adam Rose/FOX
Dick Van Dyke - Rob Petrie - The Dick Van Dyke Show
pinterest
Rob Petrie: The Dick Van Dyke Show

InStyle.com says: Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) went to work in sleek suits, but swapped the blazer for a loose cardigan as soon as he got home to his family. Blink and you might have thought you were seeing (a much more sprightly) Mr. Rogers!

EW.com says: Rob’s middle-of-the-road look helped temper the progressive style of wife Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), who made a feminist fashion statement when she slipped on a pair of cigarette capri pants.

Everett Collection
Larry Hagman - JR Ewing - Dallas
pinterest
JR Ewing: Dallas

InStyle.com says: Oil tycoon JR Ewing (Larry Hagman) epitomized ranch style: spiked boots, fringed coats, and suede everything. And what's a cowboy without his hat? The Dallas character's iconic Stetson topper now sits at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

EW.com says: Sure, the 10-gallon hat was J.R.'s trademark, but he wasn't afraid to take a fashion risk-safari jackets and man scarves come to mind-every now and then.

Everett Collection
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 Getty Images; Everett (2)

The Top 20 Best Dressed TV Dads

In honor of Father's Day, we teamed up with EW.com to list some of the most stylish dads in TV history. Click through the gallery to see some of the most memorable fashions from Mad Men, The Cosby Show, Modern Family, Entourage and many more.

-Rose Walano (InStyle.com) and Bronwyn Barnes (EW.com)
Advertisement
2 of 11 Carsey-Werner/Everett Collection

Cliff Huxtable: The Cosby Show

InStyle.com says: Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) was the king of mixing patterns. During the show's eight seasons, he wore countless colorful patterned "Cosby" sweaters. Even though they were a bit on the daring side, we loved them on him—and kept tuning in to see which one he'd wear next!

EW.com says: The labels in Cliff’s most memorable knitwear were emblazoned with the mark of luxury fashion brands like Missoni and Perry Ellis. "The clothes definitely had to convey New York and that this was a show set largely in fall and winter," costume designer Sarah Lemire told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1987. "And Bill wanted people to talk about the clothing." Mission accomplished.

3 of 11 NBCU Photo Bank

Ross Gellar: Friends

InStyle.com says: Ross (David Schwimmer) made "scientist chic" (a casual mix of slim jeans and long-sleeve tees) look approachable and oh-so-cozy. Neither of his two young children--or Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), for that matter!--could resist cuddling up to his cable knit sweaters.

EW.com says: He didn't spark any copycat trends (a la Rachel), but Ross's sensible sartorial choices were the perfect extension of his loveable geeky persona. When he tried-and failed-to look hip in leather pants, we liked him even more.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Claudette Barius/HBO/Everett Collection

Ari Gold: Entourage

InStyle.com says: It's all about looks in Hollywood-and no one knew that better than Ariel "Ari" Gold (Jeremy Piven). Arguably the best-dressed man in the Entourage group, Gold worked a slick combination of impeccably tailored designer suits and pastel button downs. And miraculously, even with children Sarah and Jonah at home, there was never a wrinkle in sight.

EW.com says: At home it was clear that Gold was a family man, but once he power suited up-usually in Prada, Gucci or Dolce & Gabbana-it was no more Mr. Nice Guy.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Cameron Tucker: Modern Family

InStyle.com says: The colorful counterpart to his more formal lawyer partner, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) loves to work a good patterned top-striped, plaid or paisley-while spending his days at home with their daughter, Lily.

EW.com says: Stonestreet credits those custom-made shirts with the contrasting inner cuffs (from Anto of Beverly Hills) with helping him get into character. And what a character it is.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Getty Images

Uncle Jesse: Full House

InStyle.com says: First a "bonus dad" to the three Tanner girls before becoming a father to his own twin boys, rock-and-roll Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) worked the '90s grunge trend with his endless supply of white tees and blue jeans.

EW.com says: As he matured from uncle Jesse into daddy, Katsopolis ditched the leather vest and biker boots in favor of a more ‘90s conservative-casual aesthetic. One thing he never gave up? His obsession with coiffure and the signature catchphrase, “Watch the hair!”

Advertisement
7 of 11 Everett Collection

Gomez Addams: The Addams Family

InStyle.com says: The Addams's were defined by their incomparable spook chic: Morticia's (Carolyn Jones) web-sleeved dress, Wednesday's (Lisa Loring) two tight plaits, and patriarch Gomez's (John Astin) straight-out-of-the-'40s pinstripe suit.

EW.com says: The eccentric billionaire was actually quite conservative when it came to his everyday style of dress, usually sticking to a chalk-striped suit and dark tie. And it was no wonder he couldn’t keep his hands off of Morticia—famed designer Nolan Miller created her sexy cobweb gown.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Everett Collection

Maxwell Sheffield: The Nanny

InStyle.com says: Tailored suits, Ralph Lauren sweaters, and ascots galore—what else would do for a British Broadway producer (Charles Shaughnessy) raising three prep school-bound children on the Upper East Side? We especially loved spotting him next to leopard-loving nanny Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) for an extreme case of "opposites attract."

EW.com says: A woman shows up at your door selling cosmetics and you hire her to take care of your kids? Not a wise decision, but a perfect sitcom meet-cute. The only thing louder than Fran’s nasal whine was her wardrobe, so Maxwell could have worn a strapless sequined Bob Mackie gown and we probably wouldn’t have noticed.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Adam Rose/FOX

Hiram and LeRory Berry: Glee

InStyle.com says: It shouldn't surprise us that the couple raising Ms. Rachel "Broadway" Berry (Lea Michele) would be all about a colorful wardrobe. While Hiram (Jeff Goldblum) sticks to royal blues and purples, his partner LeRoy (Brian Stokes Mitchell) is all about plaids and pocket squares.

EW.com says: Pitch-perfect casting meant that the wait to meet Rachel’s two gay dads was worth it. Who knew Goldblum looked so good in purple!

Advertisement
10 of 11 Everett Collection

Rob Petrie: The Dick Van Dyke Show

InStyle.com says: Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) went to work in sleek suits, but swapped the blazer for a loose cardigan as soon as he got home to his family. Blink and you might have thought you were seeing (a much more sprightly) Mr. Rogers!

EW.com says: Rob’s middle-of-the-road look helped temper the progressive style of wife Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), who made a feminist fashion statement when she slipped on a pair of cigarette capri pants.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Everett Collection

JR Ewing: Dallas

InStyle.com says: Oil tycoon JR Ewing (Larry Hagman) epitomized ranch style: spiked boots, fringed coats, and suede everything. And what's a cowboy without his hat? The Dallas character's iconic Stetson topper now sits at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

EW.com says: Sure, the 10-gallon hat was J.R.'s trademark, but he wasn't afraid to take a fashion risk-safari jackets and man scarves come to mind-every now and then.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!