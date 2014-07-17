The Top 20 Best Dressed TV Dads

InStyle.com says: Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) was the king of mixing patterns. During the show's eight seasons, he wore countless colorful patterned "Cosby" sweaters. Even though they were a bit on the daring side, we loved them on him—and kept tuning in to see which one he'd wear next!



EW.com says: The labels in Cliff’s most memorable knitwear were emblazoned with the mark of luxury fashion brands like Missoni and Perry Ellis. "The clothes definitely had to convey New York and that this was a show set largely in fall and winter," costume designer Sarah Lemire told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1987. "And Bill wanted people to talk about the clothing." Mission accomplished.