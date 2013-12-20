From Olivia Palermo's Flawless Street Style to Blake Lively's Burberry Ensemble: See InStyle's Top 10 Pins of 2013!

2013 has certainly been a Pin-teresting year. Pinterest never fails to serve up rich inspiration for almost anything -- from weddings and party dresses, to edgy nail art, shopping ideas, and everything in between. To end 2013 on a social note, we rounded up the 10 trending items our followers couldn't stop liking and re-pinning. See our top 10 pins of the year in our gallery, and head over to pinterest.com/instylemag, where you can get even more celebrity style and beauty inspiration definitely worthy of a re-pin!

