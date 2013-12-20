From Olivia Palermo's Flawless Street Style to Blake Lively's Burberry Ensemble: See InStyle's Top 10 Pins of 2013!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 20, 2013 @ 11:46 am

2013 has certainly been a Pin-teresting year. Pinterest never fails to serve up rich inspiration for almost anything -- from weddings and party dresses, to edgy nail art, shopping ideas, and everything in between. To end 2013 on a social note, we rounded up the 10 trending items our followers couldn't stop liking and re-pinning. See our top 10 pins of the year in our gallery, and head over to pinterest.com/instylemag, where you can get even more celebrity style and beauty inspiration definitely worthy of a re-pin! 

Badgley Mischka's Pale Lavender Gown

What's not to love about Badgley Mischka's pale lavender gown? Whether drawn in by the sheer texture or embellished train, 668 of our followers repinned the look, while an additional 121 people liked it.
Carly Rae Jepsen's Bangs

While her breakout single "Call Me Maybe" catapulted Jepsen to the top of the pop charts, her brow-skimming bangs were just as popular, racking up 593 repins and 133 likes from our followers.
OPI's First Date at the Golden Gate Nail Polish

The red-orange hue may have gotten 74 repins and 10 likes directly from our own Pinterest board, but 580 of our readers wasted no time in pinning the lacquer directly from our site!
Badgley Mischka's Navy Gown

Badgley Mischka's Spring 2014 show proved to be a two-time favorite, with this elegant deep navy number gracing 505 of our followers' boards, and gaining 105 likes.
Diane Kruger's Prabal Gurung Gown

The striking Prabal Gurung number Kruger chose for an event at the Metropolitan Opera House in late September gained 488 repins and 105 likes from our followers.
Zac Posen's Blush-Toned Gown

We were taken by Zac Posen's chiffon gown from New York SS 14 Fashion Week, and so were our followers! The elegant piece warranted almost 480 repins and 75 likes.
Blake Lively's Burberry Outfit

While Blake Lively may spend time on Pinterest checking out the Ryan Reynolds tags, her Burberry look from the 'Turbo' premiere gained almost 470 repins. Talk about one social couple!
Olivia Palermo's Downtown Chic Ensemble

The street style star donned a chunky sweater with a printed skirt and dark peacoat, which she offset with a bold clutch and pop-of-color heels in late March, with over 500 of our followers repinning and liking the look.
Olivia Palermo's Summery Look

Palermo strikes again! The star's summery street style look served as inspiration on 441 boards, and gained an additional 49 likes.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's London Fashion Week Ensemble

The model never fails to stun on and off the runway, and her Burberry Prorsum getup from the label's London Fashion Week show in February stayed fresh all year long, getting repinned to over 400 boards.

