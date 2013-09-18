The Top 10 Handbags We Want This Season

InStyle.com
Sep 18, 2013 @ 7:21 pm
Bags
pinterest
The Best Printed Option
A mash-up of neutrals and pattern (all in gorgeous ponyhair) means it goes with everything in your wardrobe. Loeffler Randall, printed haircalf, $395; loefflerrandall.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Most Coveted Option
The envious double-takes on the street will further affirm your well-made purchase. 3.1 Phillip Lim, leather, $750; 31philliplim.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Date Night Option
Sleek but with an edgy spray of hardware, this one will accompany you everywhere, from dinner to the theater. Kate Spade, woven cotton jacquard with leather trim, $178; katespade.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Weekender Option
Ample packing room, a sturdy shoulder strap, and crisp primary details just beg you to get away all season long. Deux Lux, woven faux-leather, $245; shopbop.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Eco-Friendly Option
Luxury comes in multiple forms; this time it's linen with a hint of metallic weave. Michelle Vale, linen, $269; michellevale.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Everyday Option
Multiple carrying options and a rich hunter hue make it the most versatile of the bunch. Marc by Marc Jacobs, leather, $428; net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Commuter Option
Flip-flops, files, fashion mags-this one can take everything you through at (and in) it. Michael Kors, leather, $358; michaelkors.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Most Travel-Friendly Option
Pockets galore and a cross-body option make this your new travel companion. Rebecca Minkoff, leather, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Most Iconic Option
Also known as the "keep it forever" option. Yes, it's on the pricey side, but will you ever love another bag as much? Saint Laurent, leather, $2,524; mytheresa.com.
Courtesy Photo
Bags
pinterest
The Best Under $100 Option
Color-blocking, a structured frame, and texture all rolled into one. With a great price tag. Zara, polyurethane, $80; zara.com.
Courtesy Photo
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Printed Option

A mash-up of neutrals and pattern (all in gorgeous ponyhair) means it goes with everything in your wardrobe. Loeffler Randall, printed haircalf, $395; loefflerrandall.com.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Most Coveted Option

The envious double-takes on the street will further affirm your well-made purchase. 3.1 Phillip Lim, leather, $750; 31philliplim.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Date Night Option

Sleek but with an edgy spray of hardware, this one will accompany you everywhere, from dinner to the theater. Kate Spade, woven cotton jacquard with leather trim, $178; katespade.com.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Weekender Option

Ample packing room, a sturdy shoulder strap, and crisp primary details just beg you to get away all season long. Deux Lux, woven faux-leather, $245; shopbop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Eco-Friendly Option

Luxury comes in multiple forms; this time it's linen with a hint of metallic weave. Michelle Vale, linen, $269; michellevale.com.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Everyday Option

Multiple carrying options and a rich hunter hue make it the most versatile of the bunch. Marc by Marc Jacobs, leather, $428; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Commuter Option

Flip-flops, files, fashion mags-this one can take everything you through at (and in) it. Michael Kors, leather, $358; michaelkors.com.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Most Travel-Friendly Option

Pockets galore and a cross-body option make this your new travel companion. Rebecca Minkoff, leather, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Most Iconic Option

Also known as the "keep it forever" option. Yes, it's on the pricey side, but will you ever love another bag as much? Saint Laurent, leather, $2,524; mytheresa.com.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Best Under $100 Option

Color-blocking, a structured frame, and texture all rolled into one. With a great price tag. Zara, polyurethane, $80; zara.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!