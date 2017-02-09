InStyle Is Going Coast to Coast to Showcase Personal Style Across the U.S.

If you were flying over Venice Beach, Calif., on Feb. 8, you may have spotted a wild carnival filled with celebrities, models, and incredible clothing, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

The designer presented his spring 2017 collection oceanside and the show featured looks from the highly anticipated second Tommy x Gigi collection.

VIDEO: See Gigi Hadid Model the Tommy x Gigi Collection

Based on the sea of more than 3,000 attendees, one thing was clear: the Tommy Girl can be any girl.

You can be a Tommy Girl and live in L.A., like blogger Caroline of Love and Loathing LA. You can be a Tommy Girl in Phoenix—like Kennedy Dawn—and enjoy the quirkier side of fashion. Perhaps you’re a Tommy Girl like Blake Von D, a Chicago-based attorney with a very fun and artistic side. Or maybe you’re more like Camille Styles, who always looks effortlessly chic in her hometown of Austin.

Robin Harper

Being a Tommy Girl means being inclusive, inspired, unexpected, and true to oneself. And in celebration, InStyle is going coast to coast to bring you women from all over the country with different personal style.

From L.A. to Chicago to Austin and beyond, follow us as we learn more about these fabulous, fashionable women.