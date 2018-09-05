If You Love Nostalgic Fashion, You'll Love the New Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Instead of sticking to the traditional fashion calendar, Tommy Hilfiger shows his collection in a truly extravagant manner. He's done it in the form of a huge carnival ... at a rock concert in London ... in Milan with a race track, and this year, he took his collection across the world to to Shanghai.

As part of the collection, Hilfiger debuted the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons, a capsule collection that allows you to celebrate all those nostalgic feels. Think classic Tommy (a jean jacket, a rugby print) but with a 2018 twist. The designer and his team dug deep into the brand's archives to find the best of the best: a gold puffer, an Oxford shirt, an Arctic-inspired puffer ...

Here, we spoke to the designer himself about the pieces from the capsule and what inspired them.

