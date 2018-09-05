If You Love Nostalgic Fashion, You'll Love the New Tommy Hilfiger Collection

VCG/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 05, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Instead of sticking to the traditional fashion calendar, Tommy Hilfiger shows his collection in a truly extravagant manner. He's done it in the form of a huge carnival ... at a rock concert in London ... in Milan with a race track, and this year, he took his collection across the world to to Shanghai.

RELATED: A Look at the Fall 2018 Tommy Hilfiger Show

As part of the collection, Hilfiger debuted the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons, a capsule collection that allows you to celebrate all those nostalgic feels. Think classic Tommy (a jean jacket, a rugby print) but with a 2018 twist. The designer and his team dug deep into the brand's archives to find the best of the best: a gold puffer, an Oxford shirt, an Arctic-inspired puffer ...

Here, we spoke to the designer himself about the pieces from the capsule and what inspired them.

VIDEO: Check Out Gigi Hadid's Last Tommy Now Show In Milan

1 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon High Gloss Puffer

“The puffer jacket has been a Tommy Hilfiger staple since the 90’s. Last year we offered it in silver which was a favorite of Gigi’s. This year we have given the Icon Puffer an oversized fit in metallic gold.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy HIlfiger $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Griffin Carlotta pants

“I’ve always loved the effortlessly cool look of a girl in denim. Tommy ICONS continues to celebrate our denim heritage with the Icon Griffin Carlotta pants, which features our signature logo stripe down the sides.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $140 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Pames Boyfriend Shirt

“One of the most timeless American classics, the Oxford Shirt, has been reimagined for today’s Tommy girl in a his-or-her relaxed fit and features our Ithaca Stripe. - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Wool Blend Swagger Coat

“The sophistication of the Camel Coat is undeniable. The Icons Wool Blend Swagger Coat featuring a full-length double-breasted silhouette is a timeless classic and a go-to cold weather staple.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Pleated Slip Dress

“Inspired by the traditional rugby, the Icon Blouse and Pleated Slip Dress have been reinvented in luxe silk and chiffon.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Denim Jacket

“The Icon Denim Jacket, an Americana essential features a teddy collar and our trademark flag logo across the back and is worn by Hailey Baldwin in in our recent ICONS campaign.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Color-Block Parka

“Featured in bold red and black and an oversized silhouette, the arctic-inspired Icon Color-Block Parka is a modern outerwear staple.” - Tommy Hilfiger

available at Tommy Hilfiger $345 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!